Post Office closing its Market Place branch

Posted: 15.07.20 at 12:14 by Philip Welch



us on Facebook

The soon to close Post Office in Wells Market Place

Post Office Ltd have announced that they will close their branch in Wells Market Place at 2pm on Friday, July 24.

“Following a period of local public consultation and review we have made the decision to proceed with the move of this Post Office into Peacocks at 9-13 High Street, Wells,” said Jason Collins, their Regional Change Manager.

He added that the date of the move into Peacocks and its opening hours are still to be confirmed.

“We are disappointed with the delay,” said Peacocks store manager Alex Williams. The lockdown had had a knock-on effect on the opening of the Post Office counters in the store.

“We are currently working on an opening plan and once agreed we will be in a position to provide a full update.”

When the re-opening date and new opening hours of the Post Office service are confirmed, updated posters will be displayed at the new premises to let customers know, said Mr Collins.

“All the feedback we received helped us to better understand the views of customers and their representatives and this was taken into account along with all other relevant factors, in making our decision,” said Mr Collins.

“After careful consideration of the feedback received, we remain confident that the layout and location of the new branch will continue to meet customer needs and deliver an excellent service, whilst securing the long-term viability of Post Office services in the local community.

“During transfer of the branch customers requiring Post Office facilities may use any convenient Post Office service.”

Mr Collins suggested those at Budgens in Bath Road, Wells, or Westbury-sub-Mendip.

Wells City Council own the freehold of the building and cannot prevent Post Office Ltd closing a branch but has negotiated extensions of the Post Office Ltd’s lease more than ten times since it expired in August 2016 in the hope of keeping the Market Place office open until alternative premises were found in the city centre.