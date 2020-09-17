Plans to build tractor sales centre in Green Ore are turned down

Posted: 17.09.20 at 18:15 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



Proposed location of tractor sales facility on the B3135 Roemead Road near Wells (Photo: Google Maps) C Smart Agricultural Services' existing base in Dorchester (Photo: Brimble Lea and Partners)

Plans to build a tractor sales centre near a "dangerous junction" on the “Mendip Expressway” in Green Ore have been thrown out.

C Smart Agricultural Services Ltd has been dealing John Deere tractors and farm machinery since 1998, with existing bases in Cheddar, Dorchester and Nether Stowey.

The company applied to build a new sales centre on the B3135 Roemead Road in Green Ore, claiming this would better serve the substantial farming community in the local area.

But Mendip District Council has refused permission, arguing such an outlet would make the already dangerous road more unsafe and have a negative impact on the Mendip Hills Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

The proposed site for the sales centre lies on the southern side of Roemead Road, a short distance from the Green Ore crossroads with the A39 Bristol Road.

Janet Montgomery of Brimble Lea and Partners – representing the applicant – told the council’s planning board at a virtual meeting held on Wednesday evening (September 17) that the site would create up to 20 new jobs.

She said: “There aren’t any other sites of any size which could accommodate this requirement.

“This is in an agricultural area and it serves the agricultural community, with the resurgence of dairy farming in the area.”

Councillor Mike Pullin, whose St Cuthbert Out North ward includes the site, said he had severe reservations about the proposals from his prior experience as a police officer.

He said: “On an economic basis, I think this is a very good business – I know Mendip needs businesses.

“However, there are many who have lived in this area who know what the Mendips are about and know what they want here.

“This particular junction has been a black spot for many years. For me, it’s an extremely dangerous area – I pulled plenty of people out of cars there when I was a police officer.”

Councillor Tom Killen – who represents the neighbouring ward of Chewton Mendip and Ston Easton – said the building would not sit well with the surrounding landscape.

He said: “This building will be an intrusion, it will dominate the landscape, it will be overbearing and it will be detrimental to the Mendip Hills AONB.

“The busy B3135 is actually now nicknamed the Mendip Expressway, and creating an access near the crossroads will be a danger.”

Councillor Nick Cottle said the council’s officers should work with the company to “find a more suitable location”, stating: “I come from a farming family. We need the business, but it’s in the wrong position.”

Councillor Damon Hooton, who chairs the planning board, said: “I know this crossroads reasonably well.

"One of my first introductions to living in the area was a car accident in which they literally had to scrape people off the road.

“I continue to despair what planet Somerset County Council’s highways team is living on, to think this will not be a problem.”

One of the few councillors to openly disagree was Councillor Matt Martin, who said businesses like this would be essential to farmers after the Brexit transition period ended.

He said: “This is one of those situations where we have to say to ourselves: we live in a rural area.

"We need this stuff around, we need the employment. When things get sticky after Brexit, we need to be looking after our own.”

The board ultimately voted to refuse the plans by a margin of ten votes to five.