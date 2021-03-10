Plans submitted to build 95 homes in Chilcompton

Posted: 10.03.21 at 14:27 by Tim Lethaby



Looking towards the land in Chilcompton where the homes are proposed (Photo: Google Street View)

A proposal has been submitted to Mendip District Council for 95 homes to be built on fields in Chilcompton.

The outline planning application for the building of up to 95 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage system on land at Hoecroft, Chilcompton, has been submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd.

The land where the new homes are proposed comprises two fields that are situated between the B3356 Naish's Cross and Rock Road to the north and east, and Stockhill Road to the west.

Of the 95 homes, 30 per cent will be classed as affordable housing, and 40 per cent of the application area will be formal and informal open space.

The site access will comprise a new junction off the B3356, and a new pavement would be created along this road.

In the application's planning statement, Gladman say: "This proposal would be deliverable in the short term and increase the supply and choice of housing within Chilcompton.

"It would contribute towards economic growth and have wider social benefits to the local community, meeting a range of housing requirements, including affordable housing.

"As with any greenfield site, the development will introduce changes to the area and some urbanising effects.

"Care has been taken to ensure that the perceived impact on Chilcompton is minimised and acceptable, through careful design and siting, the provision of extensive open space and green infrastructure to minimise intrusion of the built form into the countryside and to appropriately reduce any harm to identified heritage assets."

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Conversion of existing outbuilding to form ancillary accommodation to main dwelling at Gollege, Bristol Hill to Penn Hill, Wells, is wanted by Ms Sarah Banting.

Application for approval of details reserved by condition 5 (surface water drainage) on planning consent 2020/1014/FUL on land at Dulcote Underpass to entrance of the Dulcote Quarry, Dulcote, has been made by Richard Jones.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 7 (railings details) on planning consent 2018/0975/FUL at Coxley House, Stoppers Lane, Upper Coxley, has been made by Mr Mark Riley.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1-T4 - ash trees and T5 - cherry tree (T5) - reduce the trees back to the previous points by two metres have been applied for at the Full Moon Inn, 42 Southover, Wells.

Application for a proposed lawful development certificate for installation of hardstanding drive and dropped kerb at 63 Woodbury Avenue, Wells, has been made by Ms Clare Rice.

Erection of dormer window and flat-roofed porch to the front elevation at Hillside, Glencot Road, Wookey Hole, is wanted by Mr Samuel Smith.

Line slurry lagoon with clay and concrete at Chewton Field Farm, Ston Easton Lane, Ston Easton, has been applied for by Mr Duncan Green.

Repair of brick work on front elevation at Old Mill House, Bishops Park Way to Constitution Hill, Dulcote, is wanted by Mrs Maria Matthews.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - birch - reduce upper canopy by 2.1m to previous pruning points at 43 St Thomas Street, Wells, have been applied for by Mrs L Williams.

Non-material amendment to permission 2020/1268/FUL (change of use from agricultural to mixed use B1 Business and C3 Residential and conversion of barn to live work unit) at Beechbarrow Farm, Haydon Drove, near Wells, is wanted by Mr Peter McCann.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Erection of an above ground slurry store at Harptree Hill Farm, Nordrach Lane, Priddy, by Mr and Mrs Weeks has been approved.

Proposed erection of a single detached dwelling and integral garage on a plot west of 32 Bekynton Avenue, Wells, has been refused.

Erection of a summerhouse and greenhouse within the residential curtilage of Ynys Afallon House and erection of an agricultural storage building on adjoining agricultural land (part retrospective) in Godney by Mr William Yeats has been approved.

Change of use of land to provide additional car parking (includes operational development) at Massey Wilcox Transport Ltd, Broadway, Chilcompton, has been approved.

Side and rear extensions to existing dwelling, and installation of cladding to dwelling at Le Brace, Emborough Pond Lane, Emborough, by Mr David Kimber have been approved.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 7 (foul drainage) and 8 (surface water drainage) on planning consent 2018/2473/FUL on land at Hilliers Lane, Worth, by Mr Victor Northcott has been withdrawn.

Single storey side and rear extension with part two storey extension to the rear at 5 Coombe Cottages, Croscombe, by Mr and Mrs Harris has been approved.

Erection of a single storey rear and side extension (re-submission) at Carenza, Stockhill Close, Chilcompton, by Mr Fred Laceyford has been approved.

Erection of two storey side extension at 10 Penn Close, Wells, by Mr C Eldridge and Mrs N Minton has been approved.

Proposed walkway to access storage above carport at Free Hill House, Free Hill, Westbury-sub-Mendip by Mr Buchanan has been withdrawn.

Application for a non-material amendment to permission 2020/2065/HSE for the change of fenestration to the front elevation at The Little Manor, Nevilles Batch, Binegar, by Mr and Mrs T Gregory has been approved.

