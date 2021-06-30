Permanent Post Office plans for Wells revealed with extra opening hours

Posted: 30.06.21 at 10:29 by Tim Lethaby



Natural Pets of Wells is set to be the new location of the Post Office

Plans for a permanent Post Office branch in Wells have been announced.

Due to be situated in Natural Pets of Wells, in Queen Street, it will replace the temporary solution at Wells Bus Station, which opened in January.

The permanent branch is due to re-open on Monday September 6 at 1pm with the temporary solution due to close on Friday September 3.

The new opening hours will be Monday to Saturday, 9am to 5pm, which will be an extra 10 hours of service a week than currently including Saturday afternoon and later closing. There will be two Post Office counters.

Antoinette Chitty, Post Office network provision lead, said: “We are delighted to announce our permanent plans for Wells.

"The temporary solution will remain open until the new premises are ready.”

The Post Office is keen to restore services to the community as soon as possible, so it has decided to go ahead with the plans. However, it would welcome feedback on access into the premises and inside the premises.

Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 321504 until July 27.

Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

