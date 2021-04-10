MP for Wells pays tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh

Posted: 10.04.21 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



The Duke of Edinburgh (Photo: University of Salford Press Office)

Following the sad news yesterday (April 9) that His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, has passed away, MP for Wells James Heappey has paid tribute to him.

Mr Heappey said: “The death of His Royal Highness, the Duke of Edinburgh, is a moment of great sadness for our country, as well as a personal moment of sorrow for Her Majesty the Queen.

“I know that Somerset residents will join me in sending her and her family our deepest condolences.

“Through the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, Prince Philip enriched the lives of countless young people in the Wells constituency.

"I have met many participants of the scheme when visiting local charities and voluntary groups and no summer afternoon on the Mendips is complete without bumping into a D of E expedition trying to navigate their way to their campsite. The Duke of Edinburgh award scheme is an amazing legacy to a great man.

“I also had the personal privilege of serving in regiments with deep connections to the Duke of Edinburgh and had the honour of meeting him a few times.

"He was full of pride in our country and boundless in his support for those who serve in our armed forces.

“He will be deeply missed, but we should celebrate a life well lived.”

