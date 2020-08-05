Mountain bikes worth around £25,000 stolen from Priddy garage

Posted: 05.08.20 at 16:11 by Wells Nub News



The Deviate Guide Mountain Bike that was stolen The Look 785 Huez that was taken This Specialized P3 was stolen in the burglary

Avon and Somerset Police are appealing for information following a burglary at an address in Priddy, in which a number of high value mountain bikes were stolen.

The bikes, which were stored in a garage attached to the address, were taken overnight between the hours of 8pm on Monday August 3 and 8am on Tuesday August 4.

The offender(s) removed roof tiles from the garage in order to gain access and open the door from the inside.

Six mountain bikes, thought to be worth around £25,000, were taken in what is believed to be a targeted attack. A chainsaw was also stolen.

The police have issued the images with this article of some of the bikes stolen – a Look 785 Huez, a Specialized P3 and a Deviate Guide Mountain Bike.

A police spokesperson said: "We’d ask anyone with information that could help with our investigation to call 101, quoting reference 5220174130."