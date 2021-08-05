Minors as young as 14 tasered by Avon and Somerset Police

Posted: 05.08.21 at 17:11 by The Editor



Police officers draw their tasers against minors every week in Avon and Somerset last year.

Figures released through a freedom of information request reveal a growing use of the devices, with the number of times they are fired more than doubling from 74 in 2017/18 to 166 in 2019/20.

Tasers use electrical currents to override a person’s ability to make voluntary movements – meaning they will not be able to run away or physically attack someone.

They can be used at a distance or close range, or just as a deterrent by making an intimidating sound or shining a red dot as a warning.

While the figures show they are overwhelmingly used on 18-34-year-old men, police also drew the weapons on 119 youngsters, with 70 of those cases in 2019/20 – a rate of more than once a week.

Over the past four years they were fired at minors on 13 occasions, with the youngest of the targets aged 14.

UNICEF has called for the use of Tasers on children under the age of 18 to be banned but the Police Federation of England and Wales said the UN agency needed to “live in the real world”.

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “The safety of officers is paramount and it’s vital we equip them with the skills and tools required to carry out their jobs effectively and without fear of harm.

“Policing can be dangerous and while we regularly deal with difficult and hostile situations, no-one should come to work in fear of being assaulted.”

Figures show that assaults on its officers increased by 48 per cent to 1,473 in 2020/21.

Avon and Somerset Police now has 623 officers trained to use Tasers, who each go through a “rigorous” selection process and training on use of force, decision making, officer safety training and first aid.

It was the first force in the country to introduce de-escalation training to all frontline staff and regularly releases statistics on use of force.

Temporary chief constable Sarah Crew said: “Assaults on police officers or indeed any emergency worker should never be seen as simply part of the job and the increase in the number of assaults during the past year is extremely concerning and completely unacceptable.

“No one should have to fear being the victim of violence simply for doing their job, especially not officers who are there to serve the public.

“Disturbingly, throughout the pandemic, as well as being punched and kicked, officers have also had to deal with people claiming to have coronavirus coughing and spitting in their faces.

“I am regularly left humbled by officers who risk their own welfare in order to protect their communities and the courage and bravery they show is remarkable.

“When they are taken away from their frontline duties due to physical and/or psychological injuries, it impacts significantly on our ability to respond to the public when we’re needed due to resulting shortages in available resources. The wider impact, for example on the families and friends of affected officers, is also often profound.”

Words and photo by Stephen Sumner, Local Democracy Reporter

