Mendip Markets return to high streets after successful trial reopening in Wells

Posted: 23.06.20 at 15:26 by Mendip District Council



Mendip Markets trader wearing PPE Mendip Markets return Shoppers are being encouraged to keep their distance Hand sanitiser is available at the market

Following the successful reopening of the Wells Wednesday market and Frome and Wells Saturday markets last week, Mendip District Council is getting ready to resume all its weekly market events.



• Frome Wednesday Market will return tomorrow (June 24), 9am to 2pm in the Cattle Market Car Park and Boyle Cross.

• Street Thursday Market will return on June 25, 9am to 2pm in the High Street.

• Shepton Mallet Friday Market will return on June 26, 9am to 2pm in the Market Place.

• Glastonbury Tuesday Market will return on June 30, 9am to 2pm in its temporary new home in St Dunstan’s Car Park, Magdalene Street.



The markets will still be selling their usual array of goods, but will look and feel a little different, having been planned to accommodate social distancing.

The traders have in place hand sanitisers, queue management systems and contactless payment for visitors to the markets - so people can be confident of a safe shopping experience.

Cllr Nick Cottle, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “We’re so pleased to see all Mendip Markets coming back this month.

"It’s been a lot of hard work and dedication from officers and traders alike, but we’ve done it and are ready to safely open and welcome visitors back to the markets. We would also like to thank all the public for their continued support.”

Mendip District Council is supporting stallholders with a rent-free offer throughout June and July. The decision will then be reviewed on a month-by-month basis, for up to six months.

And shoppers will be able to use the free parking available across all Mendip-owned pay and display car parks until August 6.

The move was announced last week in a bid to boost trade and confidence in the district’s high streets.