Wells student's film debut to be shown on Netflix this weekend

Posted: 03.11.20 at 11:09 by Wells Cathedral School



us on Facebook

Luke Doyle at the Toronto Film Festival Luke Doyle with Tom Roth

This weekend, Wells student Luke Doyle’s film debut in the award-winning story, The Song of Names, will be available to view on Netflix for the first time.

The film, directed by Francois Girard, is based on the award-winning novel of the same name by Norman Lebrecht, with the screenplay written by Jeffrey Caine.

Starring Clive Owen, Tim Roth and Catherine McCormack, The Song of Names is a tale of friendship, faith, betrayal and classical music – with a score by Oscar-winning Lord Of The Rings composer Howard Shore.

A detective story spread over two continents and a half century, the horror of war and the lost souls extinguished from history burns beneath the film's pulsing musical revelations.

Winner of the Whitbread First Novel Award, The Song of Names tells the tale of two boys brought together on the eve of the Second World War.

Martin is the son of successful musical talent agent Mortimer Simmonds. Dovidl is a nine-year-old violinist of extraordinary promise from Warsaw who arrives at Martin’s house to study with the celebrated Carl Flesch.

Luke Doyle with Tom Roth

With Dovidl’s family trapped in Poland, the two boys form a symbiotic relationship, resulting in abandonment, betrayal, envy, and exaltation.

Luke, a specialist violinist in Year 10 at Wells Cathedral School, plays the young Dovidl in the film, played as an adult by Clive Owen. As well as his acting talents, Luke was chosen for his musical skill as a young violinist.

Luke was involved in filming over several months at the start of the academic year 2018 in locations across Germany, Hungary and the UK.

Last year he attended the star-studded Toronto International Film Festival as a key member of the cast, when the film premiered at this celebrated festival, and was joined on the red carpet by fellow actor Tim Roth, as well as composer Howard Shore. He was also interviewed about his role in the film for the Canadian media.

Next Wells news item... Car is destroyed in arson attack near Wells

Read more... A car was destroyed in an arson attack near to the A371 just outside of Wells last night (November 2). Just after 11.30pm, Avon and Somerset Police...