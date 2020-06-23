Wells Cathedral School pupils write letters for care home residents

Posted: 23.06.20 at 12:13 by Wells Cathedral School



Head master Alastair Tighe with pre-prep pupils and their letters Head master Alastair Tighe with pre-prep pupils and their letters

Wells Cathedral School pupils are aware that many of the residents of our nation's care homes have had to endure the long weeks of lockdown isolated from family and friends.

To help raise spirits and provide some contact with the outside world for those who are more elderly and vulnerable in our community, pupils from across the school and all round the world, as well as staff, in conjunction with the Wells Coronavirus Network, have taken time to write letters to the residents of care homes in the Wells area.

The letters were handed over to Philip Welch, representative of the Wells Coronavirus Network, by head master Alastair Tighe and some of the school's pre-prep pupils to be distributed to residents of Torrwood in South Horrington, Fletcher House in Wells, Mellifont Abbey in Wookey and the Lawrence Centre in Wells yesterday (June 22).



Wells musicians have also submitted some music performance recordings for the residents.

A spokesperson for the school said they hope that these letters and musical recordings provide enjoyment and show the school's love to many in the Wells community.