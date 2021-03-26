Hospitality Heroes: Godney's Double-Gate Farm thank community for support as they plan for future

Posted: 26.03.21 at 13:15 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Double-Gate Farm in Godney The Snug at Double-Gate Farm Some of the farm's cakes Double-Gate Farm have been providing a popular delivery service during lockdown

Welcome to our Hospitality Heroes series on Wells Nub News.

We will be providing you with a profile of a number of fantastic hospitality venues ahead of their reopening in April and May.

The industry has been hit particularly hard with pubs, restaurants, tea rooms and accommodation only open for four out of the last 12 months.

Today here is everything you need to know about Double-Gate Farm in Godney.

Situated by the River Sheppey, Double-Gate Farm is run by Debbie Ball and her family, and they have been successful in regularly adapting to the changing Covid restrictions as they run different types of accommodation and a tea room at the site.

They say they would like to thank the local community for all their support during the lockdowns, saying they would struggle to still be trading if it wasn't for their loyal, local customers.

The Snug at Double-Gate Farm

Debbie told Wells Nub News: "We had to diversify the business as soon as lockdown one happened.

"The B&B and self-catering side of the business had to close as well as our tea room. Most of our Mothering Sunday afternoon teas that we had booked in changed to having them delivered. That was the start of it all, really completely by accident.

"As there was nothing we could do accommodation wise and not being people who can just sit back and do nothing, we worked hard as a team to get our name out there locally with our Tea Room Delivery Service.

"Where we are situated, in Godney, we don't get enough passing trade to be viable for general take-outs so we have concentrated our efforts on deliveries of our afternoon teas, cream teas, whole cakes, etc.

"Through the first lockdown last year we did a huge overall amount of afternoon tea giveaways to nominated key workers. From memory around 40 of them were done.

Some of the farm's cakes

"It became known as Happy Food, giving people something to look forward to. When we could open back up again for on-site dining and for guests to come to stay, we did.

"The amazing weather we had was a key factor in making that a success. We were gobsmacked by the praise we had on how we were running the business in as good a Covid secure manner as we could.

"A lot of research and deliberation went into that. To hear that some customers who would be classed as being in the vulnerable group came to us specifically because they were confident that we would be doing it right was a huge boost to our team.

"Delivery has been a really popular service and has done so much to raise our profile locally. With the Tea Room hidden away in our garden, it is not visible from the road to passers by so this has been a big bonus.

"We decided to keep the delivery service going through January to March when our Tea Room would normally be closed, not knowing how busy it would be.

Double-Gate Farm have been providing a popular delivery service during lockdown

"Wow - nearly every delivery has been for a birthday, a special wedding anniversary, for the birth of a baby and sadly, some catering for funeral wakes.

"We will be gearing up for Easter with a special Easter Afternoon Tea menu for that, and will be delivering on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday."

Debbie said they are now are very much looking forward to seeing visitors back in the accommodation and Tea Room again.

"From the week commencing April 14, our self-catering cottage Swallow Barn will reopen for bookings and the Tea Room will be open from Friday to Sunday only for dining outside," she said.

"It is so hard to plan for this with the British weather. Our delivery service for afternoon teas, etc, will continue to operate for the foreseeable future.

"From week commencing May 17, our B&B will re-open and the Tea Room will be fully open Wednesdays to Sundays from 11am to 5pm, for dining inside as well on a two household/rule of six basis. Obviously the above dates, as Boris has stated, are provisional.

"We would like to thank the local community for the amazing support that they have given us over the past 12 months.

"Without them I honestly think that we would have struggled to still be here. I would like to reiterate how important their continued support is, not just for us but for other local family businesses going forward.

"Also, when booking to holiday in the UK this summer please try to book direct. I try to drum this message home with all my guests.

"UK accommodation providers have had to seriously work on their terms and conditions of booking. Do your research, check you are booking with a legitimate business.

"It was so much easier for me as an accommodation provider to amend/refund bookings where necessary due to lockdown/local restrictions without the online travel agents confusing the issue.

"You'll also get a much better price as the prices you are paying do not have commission factored into them."

You can visit the Double-Gate Farm website HERE.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up