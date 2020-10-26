Enjoy food, glorious food and support your local children’s hospice

Posted: 26.10.20 at 13:59 by CHSW



Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is asking people to Cook Eat Give and raise a few pounds for its Charlton Farm children’s hospice next month.

The charity is inviting people to host a dinner party in their social bubble or organise a virtual dinner party over Zoom during a special week of foodie fundraising from November 2 to 8.

CHSW community fundraiser Laura Robertson said: “We’re inviting people to enjoy great food and company while raising a few pounds for local families who need our hospices.

“Your Cook Eat Give dinner party could be at home with those in your social bubble, or why not get together virtually for a meal with friends and family near and far?

“However you decide to Cook Eat Give, it’s all about enjoying food, having fun and helping Charlton Farm continue to support children with life-limiting conditions and their families – every penny you're able to raise will make a huge difference.”

People can register for free on the CHSW website to receive a fundraising pack with everything they need to get started, including invitations, a donation form, money collection box and plenty of ideas to get their fundraiser off to a flier.

Charlton Farm near Bristol, has continued to support more than 200 local families during the pandemic and exists almost entirely because of voluntary donations.

“The pandemic has had a huge impact on the charity, as well as families already facing unimaginable challenges who need our support now more than ever,” said Laura.

“Please show your support and help them make the most of short and precious lives by holding a Cook Eat Give.”

To register to take part and receive a free Cook Eat Give fundraising pack, visit www.chsw.org.uk/cookeatgive. You can also join the Cook Eat Give event page on Facebook.

The charity is reminding people holding a Cook Eat Give to stay safe by following government guidelines on social distancing and announcements from Public Health England.