Collaboration sees weekly sessions being held in Wells for people to discuss health issues

Posted: 19.10.20 at 11:56 by Tim Lethaby



Meeting at the Bishop's Palace

The Bishop’s Palace and Health Connections Mendip have teamed up to enable Wells’ Talking Café to take place this autumn.

The Palace Trust, the charity that runs the Bishop’s Palace in Wells, has recently moved its work with community groups to the top of its agenda, and the collaboration with Health Connections Mendip is one of the initiatives recently started to enable this.

Sessions are being held weekly at the Bishop’s Table at the palace where the well-spaced outdoor seating and beautiful grounds lend themselves to creating a safe and relaxing atmosphere for the group to meet, with the added bonus that they can also enjoy a stroll through the gardens afterwards.

Fen Bagias, area lead at Health Connections Mendip, said: “We're very grateful to the Bishop's Palace for agreeing to host the Wells Talking Café within the grounds.

"There has been a Talking Café in Wells for five years - a space that provides vital support to local people, for example those managing complex health issues, people who are carers or those who are isolated in the community.

"It’s an opportunity for face-to-face connection and to find out about a wide range of services and projects in the local area.

"Those participating include a mixture of regular attendees and people who are coming for the first time.

"Feedback has been very positive - many have missed the support that the group provides as well as the opportunity to speak to a Health Connector about topics such as benefits and financial difficulties, housing, health services and home help.

"We’ve run a few outdoor Talking Cafés at the palace so far and will continue to do so as long as the weather and circumstances allow.

"It has also been wonderful to offer people the opportunity to walk around the gardens after the café has finished​, using the community passes that the palace has kindly given to our service."

Siobhan Goodwin, community engagement manager at the Bishop’s Palace, said: "Having these wonderful gardens and historic rooms is a fantastic resource, and it is well known that spending time in nature, near water and surrounded by beautiful buildings brings benefits for both physical and mental health.

"We are always looking for ways to work together with local organisations and groups. I first met Fen Bagias through the Wells Coronavirus Network which has done a great job of bringing local people together to benefit our community."

For more information on health and wellbeing in the area, you can visit www.healthconnectionsmendip.org.