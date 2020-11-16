Charlie Bigham's in Dulcote receives recognition for its positive impact on both people and planet

Posted: 16.11.20 at 13:37 by Tim Lethaby



Charlie Bigham's West Kitchen at Dulcote Quarry (Photo: Max Creasy) The B Corp certification

Charlie Bigham’s, the premium prepared meals business which has a major kitchen site at Dulcote, has secured B Corp certification.

B Corp certification recognises companies that positively impact both people and planet, to build a more sustainable and inclusive economy.

Bigham’s becomes one of a select number of UK food and drink B Corps, within a global community of more than 3,500 companies that are using their businesses as a force for good, by balancing purpose with profit.

Certification brings greater transparency to the operational and corporate social responsibility measures Bigham’s has in place, evolving processes that are monitored continuously to ensure further and future improvements.

The certification process highlighted that Bigham’s:

* Delivered more than 3,000 hours of team training in 2020, and is a certified Great Place to Work.

* Actively contributes to organisations and events within its London and Somerset communities, via the Charlie Bigham’s Charitable Foundation, including City Harvest and the Wells Food Festival.

* Committed long-term to environmental responsibility and has set itself the target of becoming carbon neutral by 2021. Bigham’s signature wooden trays, made from FSC certified wood, divert 170,000kg of plastic from landfill every year.

Patrick Cairns, CEO of Bigham’s, said: "We’re very proud to join the B Corp movement, which acknowledges the positive impact that Bigham’s has on people, community, environment and our customers.

"As an independent business, we pride ourselves on our commitment to our dedicated team and to playing a positive role within the communities in which we operate.

"We’ve always been conscious of our responsibility to the environment, most recently demonstrated by our move to achieve carbon neutrality in 2021."

Kate Sandle, director of programmes and engagement for B Lab UK, said: "We’re delighted to welcome Bigham’s to the B Corp community.

"Their certification demonstrates the commitments Bigham’s has made to the planet, their team members and local communities.

"We look forward to working with them, to continue to learn and grow further as a future-thinking business."

