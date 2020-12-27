Bishop supports appeal to help older people in Wells heat their homes this winter

Posted: 27.12.20 at 06:00 by Tim Lethaby



The Rt Rev Ruth Worsley, Bishop of Taunton, is supporting the Surviving Winter appeal this year

Thanks to more than 450 generous supporters across Somerset, the annual Surviving Winter appeal - which provides funding and support to our older neighbours in Wells who are struggling to heat their homes - is getting close to reaching its target of £120,000 this winter.

Surviving Winter, which is run by Somerset Community Foundation (SCF), encourages people who can afford to, to make a donation from their Winter Fuel Payment.

The charity aims to support at least 500 vulnerable older people across Somerset with a Surviving Winter grant every winter, helping to keep them warm, safe and well, and easing financial pressure during the cold winter.

Those in need are also given specialist support and connected to local services and community groups that can reduce loneliness and isolation.

The coronavirus outbreak means that, for many older and vulnerable people, this winter will be even more difficult and worrying.

Many will need to stay at home to keep themselves safe and will find themselves cut off from family and friends, facing higher costs to heat their homes.

SCF is delighted to announce the Rt Rev Ruth Worsley, Bishop of Taunton, has pledged her support for another year.

Bishop Ruth said: “Pensioners who can’t afford to heat their homes are going to bed early, cutting back on food and are often living in one room simply so they can stay warm.

"Making a donation from your Winter Fuel Payment to Somerset Community Foundation’s Surviving Winter appeal will help support some of the most vulnerable in our community. Please consider donating if you can.”

If you would like to donate to Surviving Winter, visit www.somersetcf.org.uk/winter or call 01749 344949.

