Become a Wells Festival of Literature Friend, get VIP treatment and support local schools

Posted: 10.05.21 at 13:32 by Liz Bowskill



The annual Wells Festival of Literature opens on October 15, but the event’s Friends scheme ensures that fans of the event, now in its 29th year, can get in on the action in advance.

The speakers are currently being booked and confirmed, and the organisers aim to get the brochure printed and distributed during week commencing August 23.

The first to receive brochures, delivered to them hot off the press, will be those who have signed up as Friends of the Festival.

In addition, these Festival Friends will also receive an invitation to a very special event featuring a talk with an extremely distinguished guest.

Details are yet to be finalised, but the event will take place at Cedars Hall in Wells from 6pm on Thursday August 26 and will involve an invitation only social event, as well as a discussion between two eminent household names in a convivial setting (Covid restrictions permitting).

With their appetite whetted by a fascinating evening’s conversation, Friends will be offered yet another festival benefit - the chance to take advantage of priority booking which opens on August 31, a week before public booking begins.

Word is that this year’s programme promises to offer even more variety, entertainment and interest than ever before.

No speaker names have been released as yet, but it is understood that the first evening is likely to involve a road trip around the political and social landscape of the United States, while the festival will close with talk of a whistle-stop tour around almost any subject you care to mention.

The festival is run entirely by volunteers and any profits made go to fund projects, including visits from poets and authors, to inspire a love of reading and writing in pupils in our local state schools.

So, in addition to all the benefits of becoming a Festival Friend, you can have the satisfaction of knowing you are also helping to support literacy in our local schools by supporting festival events.

Full details of the festival’s Friends scheme, along with all the benefits available, can be found on the event's website.

