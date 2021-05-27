Bank Holiday recycling collections: Waste teams will be visiting Wells a day later next week

Posted: 27.05.21 at 20:17 by The Editor



All collections in the week of the Spring Bank Holiday on Monday May 31 are one day later but recycle sites continue as usual, Somerset Waste Partnership has said.

With no Bank Holiday Monday collections, the week's changes, from Monday's pick-ups on Tuesday through to Friday's on Saturday June 5, affect all kerbside services.

Recycle sites are unchanged:

• Friday May 28, 10 sites will open 9am to 6pm: Bridgwater, Chard, Frome, Highbridge, Minehead, Somerton, Taunton, Wellington, Wells, Yeovil.

• All 16 sites will open 9am to 4pm on Saturday and Sunday May 29 and 30.

• Monday May 31, 12 sites will open 9am to 6pm: Bridgwater, Castle Cary, Chard, Cheddar, Crewkerne, Frome, Minehead, Street, Taunton, Wells, Williton, Yeovil.

Residents are urged to help crews work more efficiently to complete rounds:

• Park carefully during holiday times when many are at home so waste trucks - and fire engines and ambulances - can get through.

• Sort materials without using carrier bags in recycling containers.

• Get containers out by 7am on their one-day-later collection day and leave them out late so crews can reach as many homes as possible.

