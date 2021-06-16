Aldi confirms it is still looking for a site to build a store in Wells

Posted: 16.06.21 at 12:50 by Tim Lethaby



Aldi is looking to come to Wells

Aldi has confirmed it is still on the lookout for a suitable location in Wells to build a store.

The UK’s fifth largest supermarket has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one new store a week on average to meet demand from new customers.

Wells Nub News reported last year that the chain was on the lookout for a site to build in the city, and the company has now confirmed it is still searching.

Aldi, which now has more than 900 stores across the UK, says it is looking for freehold town-centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

It says the site should be around 1.5 acres and able to accommodate a 20,000 sq ft store with around 100 parking spaces, ideally on a prominent main road and with good visibility and access.

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality.

"That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

As well as Wells, the supermarket chain is targeting 12 other communities across Somerset where it would also like to open stores, including Cheddar, Midsomer Norton and Frome.

