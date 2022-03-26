Wells takes starring role in new children's book

Posted: 26.03.22 at 09:03 by Emma Dance



Author Dawn Bosley and Theo the Yellow Bird Town Crier Len Sweales takes a starring role in the book Dawn writes and illustrates the books, and writes accompanying music

A Somerset children’s author has set her new book in Wells.

Dawn Bosley, who lives in Shipham, started writing books during lockdown. Initially the stories were just for her grandchildren, but Dawn decided to offer them to a wider audience and published them.

Now she has just completed her seventh title in a series chronicling the adventures of the Theo, the yellow bird. And this one is set in the city.

Dawn said, “Wells is such a beautiful city. But I find that it does tend to focus on older people, because a lot of people come for the architecture and things like that. I love taking my grandchildren to Wells though, because there are so many things to see and do. I hope that by taking them to Wells and showing them how lovely it is, in the future they will bring their children and grandchildren there too.”

Theo The Yellow Bird – My Adventure To Wells, Somerset features Wells landmarks such the Cathedral, the Bishop’s Palace and the Mary Rand Jump. And it also has a special starring appearance by Town Crier Len Sweales, who Dawn said was “chuffed” to be immortalised in print.

Not only does Dawn write the books, but also illustrates them herself. And she also writes songs to accompany the tales which can all be found online and listened to for free.

Theo The Yellow Bird – My Adventure To Wells, Somerset will be officially launched at a special event at Wells Library on April 12.

Dawn will be doing a reading, and also signing copies. Theo himself will be in attendance too, as well as Town Crier Len, and there may also be some music and percussion.

The event is free, but spaces are limited. To book your place email [email protected]

The book will be available to buy online and from Wells Tourist Information, and Wells Library will have copies to borrow.

Event