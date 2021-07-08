Wells slimmer who suffered brain injury in 1999 named Man of the Year after losing seven-and-a-half stone

Posted: 08.07.21 at 12:35 by Tim Lethaby



Chris Windsor Chris Windsor with consultant Sarah Sanger

A Wells slimmer, who suffered a brain injury back in 1999, has been named Man of the Year by a local Slimming World group.

Chris Windsor received the award after losing seven-and-a-half stone in just 18 weeks, and he describes it as a "true honour".

Chris began his journey back in February on the run up to his 40th birthday - he is disabled due to a brain injury in 1999, which can make exercise difficult for him and he can lose focus easily so sticking to a diet can be hard.

He told Wells Nub News: "I had seen a photo of myself that made me realise I needed to make some serious changes.

"I had previously tried Slimming World and knew it could work but I had to leave the first time due to health issues.

"I emailed Sarah Sanger, who is our amazing consultant who had just come back from maternity leave at the Wells Slimming World group which is held at St Thomas Hall on St Thomas Street."

Feeling great with more energy

As this was during lockdown the group was held virtually and Chris said he was so heavy that he couldn't weigh on home scales so had to beg his GP to allow him to weigh there weekly.

"Sticking to the plan really works and I have now been on plan for 18 weeks and have lost seven-and-a-half stone - I feel great and have more energy," said Chris.

"This week I was awarded Man of the Year which is a true honour. I was given a "shiny" sticker, certificate and a red tie to mark the occasion.

"None of the weight loss would be possible without the support from my partner, our consultant Sarah and of course the other members."

Sarah said: "Words can not do justice or describe how proud I am of Chris.

"He's become very much loved in our group, not only has he been voted our Man of the Year 2021 for our Thursday Mid Morning Group, but he's so supportive to others no matter what, always gives fab tips and has a fantastic sense of humour. Loosing seven-and-a-half stone in 18 weeks without dieting is just incredible.

"He really is the Man of the Year. Chris you're just amazing."

