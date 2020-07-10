Wells roadworks for week commencing July 13

Posted: 10.07.20 at 14:51 by Tim Lethaby



Temporary traffic light are set to be used at the Strawberry Way crossroads next week (Photo: Google Street View)

Temporary traffic lights are scheduled to be used in place of the usual lights at the Strawberry Way crossroads in Wells for a couple of days next week.

The multi-way lights are due to be used at the crossroads where Tucker Street and Burcott Road meet Strawberry Way, on Thursday (July 16) and Friday (July 17).

They are set to be in place to enable Somerset Highways to work on the in-road traffic light sensors on Strawberry Way.

Other roadworks scheduled to take place in Wells next week include:

The closure of Old Bristol Road to enable Somerset Highways to remove trees affected by ash dieback disease is set to finish on Friday.

The temporary traffic lights on the B3139 through Dulcote to enable Wales and West Utilities to replace a metal gas main with a plastic one, are scheduled to remain in place until August 25.

Rolling temporary traffic lights along the A39 from Wells to Polsham to enable Truespeed to blow and splice cables, install poles and clear blockages are set to be used until July 21.

From Monday (July 13) to Wednesday (July 15), Truespeed are scheduled to be laying a duct and fibre optic cables in Clements Close and Wolsey Close.

From Tuesday (July 14) to Thursday, the company should be laying a new telecommunication duct and chambers in Tuddington Gardens, with similar work taking place in Churchill Close from Wednesday to Friday.

In Stillington Close, the company is scheduled to be building chambers and laying a duct and fibre optic cables from Wednesday to July 21.

The other Truespeed work set to start this week is in Bekynton Avenue where the firm plans to build chambers and lay a duct and fibre optic cables from Friday to July 30.

Due to be completed on Monday is Truespeed's work to lay a new telecommunications ducts and chambers in Wood Close, Wheeler Grove, Churchill Road and Sealey Crescent.

The day afterwards, similar work is scheduled to be completed in Keward Avenue, Balch Road, Lethbridge Road, Hope Close, Kings Road, Churchill Road East, Cathedral Green and Colles Road.

On Friday, the same work by Truespeed is set to be completed in Woodbury Avenue and Drake Road.

From Tuesday to Thursday, Bristol Water is scheduled to be fitting a new supply in Southover, while the company is also due to be repairing a leak on Tuesday in South Street.

Between Wednesday and Friday, BT is due to be working on underground cables in Keward Avenue, while similar work by the firm in Jocelyn Drive is set to be completed on Monday.

Bristol Water's work to replace lead in Ash Grove is scheduled to be completed by the end of Tuesday.

Finally, the pavement work by Somerset Highways in Drake Road and Hawkers Lane is set to be completed by Friday.

