Wells MP James Heappey marks Tourism Week in Somerset

Posted: 31.03.22 at 11:11 by Emma Dance



us on Facebook

James Heappey and Jan Wallwork Clarke

Wells MP James Heappey marked English Tourism Week in his constituency of Wells with a number of visits across the county.

Mr Heappey visited a holiday park in Brean before seeing the work being undertaken for the reopening of Cheddar Caves on April 1.

Following that, he also met the new Chief Executive at the Bishop’s Palace in Wells on a gloriously sunny day in Somerset.

English Tourism Week highlights the importance, value and vast contribution the sector makes to the UK economy.

With the rise of the staycation, holiday parks are still enjoying a boost in trade – something which is hugely important to the economy of the Wells constituency, and Mr Heappey heard that future bookings are looking good ahead of summer.

Mr Heappey also met with the General Manager of Cheddar Caves ahead of its reopening and said he was delighted to see such an important attraction ready to welcome visitors again.

He said: “English Tourism Week is an amazing week to be the MP for a constituency like Wells. There are so many amazing things to see and do here.

“The thing which has been missing, though, has been the caves in Cheddar which were closed at the start of the pandemic.

“There are lots of people who have worked so hard to get it back up and running and I am so happy to have been inside and seen the improvements – including new lighting. It makes it look magnificent and I am so pleased that the new management team are hugely passionate about the Caves and the future of the attraction.

“It was great to meet everyone, and I wish them all the luck for the reopening.

“I enjoyed hearing all about the plans for the future from Brean to Wells, and I have no doubt our fantastic tourism businesses will enjoy a bumper season.”

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... Candle Making Workshop Candle Making Workshop - Sunday 24th April (9.30am – 12.30pm or 1.30pm – 4.30pm) Join Becky Webster, an educator with more than 30 year’s ...



Event