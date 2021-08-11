Five reasons to visit Wells Food Festival when it returns to the city centre this year

Posted: 11.08.21 at 10:22 by Wells Food Festival



200 regional producers and street food sellers will be in the Artisan Market at the festival (Photo: John Law) Meet the producers in the Artisan Market (Photo: John Law) Jon Abbott, festival director, and Charlie Bigham, headline sponsor for the second year (Photo: John Law) Ben Franks, from Novel Wines, will be hosting three tasting sessions of English wine

Wells Food Festival is delighted to announce that it is back in its rightful place for 2021 - in the medieval heart of England’s smallest city.

“After a really challenging year for our artisan producers, we are determined to make this festival our best yet,” said Jon Abbott, festival director.

“We were obviously proud to be able to support them with a virtual event in 2020, but there’s nothing quite like the real thing for the full experience, meeting and talking with the people behind our finest food and drink.”

Together with the festival headline sponsor, Charlie Bigham’s, this year’s event is set to be a jam-packed celebration of Somerset’s rich and diverse producers.

“We are delighted that the Wells Food Festival can take place as an in-person event again this year,” said Charlie.

“As a celebration of the fantastic independent producers of the South West, we're looking forward to joining as a community once again to celebrate the artisanal produce created by passionate businesses.”

What’s more - it’s free, family friendly and packed full of foodie adventures so a great autumnal date for the calendar.

Five reasons to visit Wells Food Festival

1. Artisan Market and Street Food

Indulge your senses in the sight, smell, taste and sounds of the Artisan Market. A record-breaking 200 producers and street food sellers will be selling their creative, culinary delights with stalls set up in the Market Place, along the Moat and into the Recreation Ground. Gastronomic treats await, from award-winning cheese and cider to Cantonese and Catania specialities – and that’s just the Cs...

2. Celebration of English Wine

New for 2021 is a feature area celebrating English wines. Local vineyards will be represented alongside those from further afield. Ben Franks, of Novel Wine in Bath, will be sharing his passion for English wine with three exclusive tasting sessions during the day. The themes are: Bacchus wine from different regions; a wine and canapé pairing; and English fizz. The tasting sessions are £12 each (£15 for the wine and canapé) and can be booked at wellsfoodfestival.co.uk

3. Children’s Cookery Workshops

Younger visitors to the festival will have plenty to keep them entertained this year. Food teacher Simon Gray, from Fun Kitchen, is providing five free cookery sessions for children aged 3+. With a focus on seasonal food, and full of informative fun, children will have the chance to get stuck in and create their own apple scone bread twist. The cookery sessions are free to join in.

4. Food For Thought

An interactive area which looks at the balance of how to ensure a thriving countryside while safeguarding the supply of quality, healthy foods.

5. Beyond Somerset

Last year’s virtual festival enabled the organisers to broaden the reach beyond Somerset and invite producers from across the South West. This extension to the festival is being brought to life in a new area with a selection of South West artisan food and drink makers that complement those appearing in the Artisan Market.

