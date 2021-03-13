Wells firefighters called to help tackle garage fire in Glastonbury

Posted: 13.03.21 at 14:02 by Wells Nub News



The fire happened in Manor Farm Mews in Glastonbury (Photo: Google Street View)

Firefighters from Wells were among three crews called to tackle a garage fire in Glastonbury yesterday afternoon (March 12).

Just before 2.30pm, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Control received calls reporting a possible property on fire in Manor Farm Mews, off Northload Street in Glastonbury.

Crews from Glastonbury, Street and Wells were quickly mobilised to the scene.

On arrival crews confirmed the garage attached to the property to be well alight and got to work to extinguish the fire using two breathing apparatus, an attack jet and a safety jet.

Once extinguished the crews confirmed that the fire was within a washing machine in the garage.

The washing machine was damaged by fire and there was also smoke damage suffered to the garage.

Crews used positive pressure ventilation to clear the smoke from the property.

