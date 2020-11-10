Wells and Mendip Museum marking Remembrance Day with online exhibition

Posted: 10.11.20 at 12:35 by Tim Lethaby



Oliver White (Photo: Betty Holland, Oliver’s sister)

Just two weeks before the Second World War ended in the Far East, the young serviceman from Wells pictured here was killed.

Oliver White was only 21 years old. His tragic story appears with 38 others in an online exhibition which has been created specially to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War.

It remembers the sons and daughters of Wells who died during that war and who are named on the Wells War Memorial.

“This year’s Remembrance Day will be like none before,” said David Walker, curator of Wells and Mendip Museum.

“During the extraordinary circumstances of a pandemic lockdown one day can be much like another, but it is important that we take time to remember and recall, to mark the occasion, and its place in the year. Sharing these stories means so much to the families of those who died, and to us all.”

The exhibition can be found at https://www.wellsmuseum.org.uk/wells-war-memorial-project.

Wells and Mendip Museum and Wells City Archives have jointly produced this exhibition, along with contributions from members of the community.

Dr Julia Wood, Wells city archivist, said: “We’ve had a wonderful response from relatives and friends of the Wells servicemen and women who died, and offer our thanks to all those who have contributed to the project.”

