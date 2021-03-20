These are the elections that will be taking place in Wells on May 6

Posted: 20.03.21 at 06:00 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



Elections take place on May 6

Wells residents should make sure that they are registered to votes ahead of ballots on May 6.

Voters were due to go to the polls in a matter of weeks to vote for who would represent them on Somerset County Council for the next four years.

These elections have now been postponed by 12 months to allow for a public consultation on the warring proposals to reform Somerset’s local government.

But there are still elections taking place in Somerset this year – including the police and crime commissioner elections which were originally scheduled for May 2020.

Here’s a run-down of all the different elections taking place in the local area this spring:

Avon and Somerset police and crime commissioner

The police and crime commissioner (PCC) oversees the running of your local police force, ensuring they are prioritising what matters to you.

While turnout for these elections has been low across the UK since the PCC roles were created, they do play an important role in providing democratic accountability for the police.

Current PCC Sue Mountstevens has served in the role since 2012, and confirmed back in January that she would not be seeking a third term in office.

The following candidates have already thrown their hat into the ring to replace her:

Kerry Barker (Labour Party)

Cleo Lake (Green Party)

Heather Shearer (Liberal Democrats)

Mark Shelford (Conservative Party)

John Smith (Independent)

The full list of candidates will be published on April 9 – so there’s still time to put your own name forward if you want to stand.

For more information on these elections, visit www.avonpccelection.org.uk.

City, town and parish councils

In addition to this election, there are a number of vacancies on city, town and parish councils which need to be filled.

Sometimes vacancies are filled by co-option (i.e. when only one candidate puts their name forward), but there will be elections in the following areas with multiple candidates on the ballot:

Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge Town Council (Burnham Central ward)

Chard Town Council (Holyrood ward)

Crewkerne Town Council

Glastonbury Town Council (St Benedict’s ward)

Haselbury Plucknett Parish Council

Kingsbury Episcopi Parish Council

Minehead Town Council

Shepton Mallet Town Council (West ward)

Somerton Town Council

South Petherton Parish Council

Watchet Town Council

Wells City Council (Central, St Cuthbert and St Thomas wards)

Wincanton Town Council

How do I register for these elections?

To vote in any or all of the elections taking place in the area, you must be registered to vote by April 19.

Ailsa Irvine, director of electoral administration and guidance at the Electoral Commission, said: “You can’t have your say in these important elections unless you are registered to vote.

“It’s quick and easy – it takes just five minutes online at www.gov.uk/registertovote.

“If you have recently turned 18 or moved home, it is particularly important that you act to ensure that you are registered to vote.

“If you were registered to vote in the last election and your details have not changed, you don’t need to take any action.

“If in doubt, you can check with your local authority on 0300 303 7800.”

Voters have a range of options for casting their ballot – in person, by post or by appointing someone they trust to vote in their place, known as a proxy vote.

For those who choose to vote in person, all polling stations will have Covid-safe measures in place, making them safe places to vote on May 6.

The deadline to apply for a postal vote is 5pm on April 20, and for a proxy vote the deadline is 5pm on April 27.

