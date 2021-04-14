The highly anticipated public debate - Wells Beyond Coronavirus - has been postponed

Posted: 14.04.21 at 09:12 by The Editor



us on Facebook

BBC Somerset veteran Clinton Rogers

A public meeting over Zoom meeting to frame ideas for Wells after lockdown has been postponed as its original timing coincides with the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Instead the Wells Beyond Covid – Have Your Say session will take place a week later on Saturday, April 24 and still be chaired by the veteran BBC Somerset correspondent Clinton Rogers.

Meeting organiser Ross Young said: “It would clearly be wrong to proceed with it as planned this Saturday, the afternoon of Prince Philip’s funeral.”

There is no fixed agenda for the session which will now happen on Saturday, April 24 from 5-6pm. All citizens are invited to present their own ideas for creating a better Wells as we emerge from the pandemic.

Subjects up for discussion may include the future of Wells High Street and Market Place, the building of new housing estates, parking and the best use of assets like the Bishop’s Barn and Portway Annexe.

Those wishing to take part will need to register in advance on the WIN website, wellsindependents.org. People who have already booked will be contacted to tell them of the date change.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up