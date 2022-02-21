Strode College is looking for former students to feature in its prospectus

× "Er, nub dot what?"

We're glad you asked!



"nub" (noun) - the crux or central point of a matter.



We mean 'Nub' as in 'nub of the matter' - short, to-the-point news items plus local classified adverts & event details, all of which can be digested quickly and easily, particularly on your smartphone or tablet.



Perfect for those occasional spare moments during your day while standing in a queue or waiting for the kettle to boil!



And don't forget - you can also post items of your own to any category for FREE so what are you waiting for? Click here and GET NUBBING!