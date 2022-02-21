  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Local News
  4. Strode College is looking for former students to feature in its prospectus

Strode College is looking for former students to feature in its prospectus

  Posted: 21.02.22 at 10:46 by Marketing Department at Strode College

us on Facebook



Where are you now?

We are currently looking for former students to feature in our prospectus for #schoolleavers. The aim is to show a range of future destinations and to highlight different routes into #careers.

Are you a former #StrodeCollege student? Would you be willing to feature as a profile? If so, please could you complete To see more of our #alumni visit

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Next Wells news item...

St Thomas Church spire topples and roof blows off at Blue School during Storm Eunice

The spire of St Thomas church has been blown off by Storm Eunice. Nearby resident Steve Day captured video of the spire toppling, then falling to ...
Read more...

Upcoming Wells Event...

The Somerset and Bath Lunatic Asylum 1848-1918 : A Photographic Exhibition

The Somerset and Bath Lunatic Asylum 1848-1918 : A Photographic Exhibition Opening on Saturday 29th January, The Bishop’s Palace is hosting an ex...



Event
  Click Here For Additional Info

Share:

    