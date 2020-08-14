Somerset Independents pressure group applies to become political party

Posted: 14.08.20 at 19:24 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



Somerset Independents emblem (Photo: Somerset Independents)

A new political party could soon be formed to represent the people of Somerset in the 2021 local elections.

The Somerset Independents pressure group was created by partners Andrew Pope and Denise Wyatt to “protect Somerset residents, their democratic rights, their area and families, their ways of life and their environment”.

Taking Glastonbury Tor as its emblem, the group has now applied to the Electoral Commission to formally register as a political party.

If successful, it will be able to field candidates at the Somerset County Council elections in May 2021 – and elections to any future unitary authority that may be implemented after this date.

Mr Pope and Ms Wyatt are no strangers to local politics, having worked for local councils and contested elections in the Southampton area.

Mr Pope, who has worked in IT for more than 20 years, was the co-founder of Labour Friends of Football – which successfully campaigned for all staff at professional football clubs to be paid the living wage.

He served on Southampton City Council between 2011 and 2019, initially as a Labour councillor but as an independent from 2015 onwards.

He contested the seat of New Forest East at the 2015 general election for Labour (finishing third), and stood as an independent in the Southampton Test constituency at the 2017 contest (finishing fourth).

Ms Wyatt has worked for local authorities in the south of England for more than 20 years, and served as Mr Pope’s election agent when he stood for parliament in 2015 and 2017.

She also stood as an independent candidate for the Redbridge ward on Southampton City Council twice – in 2016 (finishing fourth) and 2018 (finishing second).

While the Somerset Independents group does not yet have a formal manifesto, it has published a number of commitments on its official website – including a promise to be “independent of all the Westminster parties”.

These commitments include:

* The protection of Somerset’s residents

* The protection and promotion of democracy in all its forms

* The conservation of the environment and wildlife

* The promotion of the county of Somerset and protection of its interests and history

A spokesman for the group said: “Somerset deserves better than successive failing governments.

“We have done our research and are calling out the government and local councils, and we are fighting back for you – because we listen to Somerset residents, and we act for Somerset residents.”

The group made headlines in June when it called for a formal referendum to be held on the prospect of Somerset’s five existing councils being abolished and replaced with a new unitary authority.

The proposals (known as One Somerset) have been formally approved by Somerset County Council, with the government now considering the business case for the change.

The four district councils are putting forward alternative proposals centred around the prospect of two unitary authorities – which would see Mendip merging with South Somerset, and Sedgemoor joining up with Somerset West and Taunton.

But Somerset Independents has said that any decision on this matter must be left to the people of Somerset, rather than political parties.

A spokesman said: “We cannot stand by and allow the over 500,000 residents that would be affected by this issue to be ignored by these Westminster party politicians.

“Somerset Independents was formed to stand up for residents. If it comes to the next election being a referendum about this issue, so be it.”

