Somerset detective sacked for sending obscene messages

Posted: 04.03.22 at 09:44 by Stephen Sumner, Local Democracy Reporter



Avon and Somerset Police Headquarters

A Somerset detective with 25 years’ “exemplary” service has been sacked after sending obscene and abusive text messages to two sexual assault victims.

The public would be appalled to learn that over a nine-month period in 2019 DC Jon Hooper also drafted sexualised comments about two other vulnerable female victims – that were never sent – “for thrills”, a misconduct hearing was told.

The officer admitted all the allegations and accepted that his actions amounted to gross misconduct but denied seeking sexual gratification. His Police Federation representative, Mark Loker, said there was no formal diagnosis of mental ill health but contended that he was traumatised, “did not know what he was doing was wrong” and his actions were a “cry for help”.

Rejecting that claim, Avon and Somerset Police chief constable Sarah Crew ruled that DC Hooper should be dismissed without notice to restore public confidence in the police.

Representing the force at the special case hearing on March 3, Mark Ley-Morgan said: “The text messages he sent to victims of sexual assault used obscene language. Most referred to the perpetrators of the sexual assault. That was obviously offensive and totally inappropriate.

“The officer has, over a protracted period of time and on numerous occasions, failed to do the right thing. He must have known what he was doing was wrong. His behaviour clearly discredits the police service and undermines public confidence in it. Anyone reading what the officer had written would be absolutely appalled.

“This was calculated, intentional behaviour. The officer was getting some sort of sexual thrill thinking about members of the public.

“You have an officer saying “I don’t remember doing this”. Nothing in the psychological report says there’s a dissociative state. There’s no PTSD diagnosis.

“Being a police officer is a stressful job but the overwhelming majority don’t behave like this. It’s not an excuse. He didn’t at any time seek support.”

Mr Loker denied that the unsent comments were sent for sexual gratification, and while the language in the texts was “distasteful and regrettable”, it was reciprocated by the two victims.

He told the hearing: “This officer has undertaken investigations into some of the most vulnerable members of our community, all too often young children that had no voice of their own. This has directly contributed to the position this officer finds himself in.

“This is not an officer who knew what he was doing was wrong. Had he known, after 23 years of exemplary service, he wouldn’t have done it.

“This was an officer in crisis. He was damaged by the work. He was unaware of the mental ill health he was suffering with.

“When you’re under stress it can have a profound impact. You try to do something to make you feel better. It doesn’t mean it’s for a malign or sexual intent.

“This behaviour was a cry for help. If he’d found the courage and said “I’m struggling,” he wouldn’t be here.”

Mr Loker blamed “macho culture” and the expectation he should “man up” for the officer’s reluctance, but said DC Hooper is now getting support and in the last two years has been an asset to the force as part of Operation Remedy.

“Although there’s no evidence of PTSD, there doesn’t need to be. He had stress-induced trauma,” he added, and asked what message it would send if the forces “throws away a problem”.

After hearing the submissions, CC Crew found that DC Hooper’s actions were intentional and deliberate and said: “The sexual and obscene nature of the laguage is highly relevant and cannot be disregarded. This happens on 10 occasions over a nine-month period, making the misconduct repeated and regular. It is of relevance that these communications were sent to four different women and only women.

“He may have been under stress when engaging in the behaviour in question. However, while the role DC Hooper was performing was stressful, this is also the case for many other officers who do not act as he acted.

“The officer is well thought of by his colleagues. He can be proud of a number of achievements over his career, for which he has earned due recognition.

“The misconduct is so serious that nothing less than dismissal can maintain public confidence in the police service, uphold the standards of those who work within it and protect the public.”

She ruled that DC Hooper should be dismissed without notice.

