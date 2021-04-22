Jobs currently available in Wells - charity retail roles looking to be filled

Posted: 22.04.21 at 11:47 by CHSW



us on Facebook

CHSW shop in Wells Inside the CHSW Wells shop The CHSW shop in Wells holds a treasure trove of gems

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is seeking organised, driven and hands on team members who will support the running of its successful charity shop on Queen Street in Wells.

The charity cares for children with life-threatening conditions and their families by providing children's hospice and professional family support services.

It is dedicated to making the most of short and precious lives through the provision of the best possible hospice care for children and young people with life-limiting conditions.

There are three opportunities available in the Wells shop. These are: Shop Manager’s Assistant (relief cover), a Retail Manager’s Assistant (10 hours) and a Retail Manager’s Assistant Wells (16 hours).

If you are the kind of person who enjoys being on the shop floor, has an interest in fashion and driving sales through great customer service, while knowing that your work helps to raise a smile every day – these may be the jobs for you.

The closing date for applications is Wednesday May 12.

Inside the CHSW Wells shop

For more information, or to apply for any of the roles, visit: www.chsw.org.uk/jobs-volunteering/current-vacancies

CHSW values its staff and offers an excellent working environment with an enthusiastic and committed team.

It offers competitive benefits and of course the knowledge that every day your work makes a real difference to short and precious lives.

Click here for more jobs in the Wells area.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up