Remember loved ones by moonlight and support your local children's hospice

Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW) is inviting people to remember and celebrate the life of a loved one and raise vital funds for the charity.

A Memories by Moonlight ceremony will be broadcast live on Facebook from CHSW’s Little Harbour children’s hospice in St Austell at 9pm on Saturday, September 26, giving people the opportunity to light a candle and join together virtually for a special evening of reflection.

The ceremony will feature readings from all three of the charity’s children’s hospices – Charlton Farm in Wraxall, Little Harbour and Little Bridge House near Barnstaple.

It will include music, poems and a two-minute applause to celebrate loved ones whose names will appear on the screen.

Kiley Pearce, events fundraiser for CHSW, said: “Due to the pandemic, the charity has had to adapt many things over the last few months – the care and support we offer to children as well as the fundraising events that help to fund that vital support for more than 500 local families.

“We hope our new Memories by Moonlight event will give people a lovely way to support the work we do while remembering their loved ones.”

Everyone who registers to take part in the event, which is being sponsored by National Friendly, will get the chance to join the virtual memory ceremony.

People can then choose to simply donate in memory of their loved one or complete a walk or activity that reminds them of their loved one and ask friends and family to make a donation towards this.

Participants will receive a memory pack in the post, which will include a candle bag to decorate, along with a tea light to light on the evening and a booklet to accompany the memory ceremony.

Kiley said: “We are delighted to be bringing Memories by Moonlight to people across Somerset and beyond.

"We look forward to connecting with everyone joining us for the memory ceremony on the evening of September 26, which we are sure will be a very special night.”

To register for Memories by Moonlight simply visit www.chsw.org.uk/moonlight.

Registration is £10 and a memory pack, along with details of how to access the Memory Ceremony, will be sent in the post.

For more information about the event, you can also call the CHSW Fundraising Team on 01726 871800.