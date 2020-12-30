Plans to build home in Wells garden are refused

Posted: 30.12.20 at 11:19 by Tim Lethaby



The proposal was to build a home in the garden at 29 Churchill Road (Photo: Google Street View)

A planning application to build a home in the garden of a house in Wells has been turned down by Mendip District Council.

The application for outline planning permission with all matters reserved for the building of a dwelling at 29 Churchill Road, Wells, was submitted by Mr E Ames-White.

The site is at the corner of Churchill Road and Sealey Crescent, and the proposal was to build a home in the side garden of the property.

Wells City Council recommended refusing the application, saying it would result in over-development and would not be appropriate in the local context which incorporates open street corners.

Mendip agreed, and in the planning officer's report it said: "It is considered that the proposed development by virtue of its cramped nature, projecting forward of the consistent building line of the housing in Sealey Crescent in this prominent corner location, is harmful to the character and appearance of the street scene.

"Insufficient information has been submitted to assess impacts on ecology and the application has failed to adequately demonstrate that the development is safe in terms of flood risk."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Application to remove condition 6 (occupation restriction) of planning approval 048374/008 (conversion and alteration of outbuilding to three holiday units and general domestic storage; erection of pool house and replacement lobby and garage) to unrestricted residential occupation at The Garden House, Lily Combe Farm, Ashels Batch, Chewton Mendip, has been made by Mr Richard Clayton.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - bay tree - fell at 17 Chamberlain Street, Wells, have been applied for by Mrs Charlotte Smith.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Conversion of barn to residential dwellinghouse at The Hay Barn, Home Farm, Nordrach Lane, Priddy, by Mrs Corin Campbell-Hill has been withdrawn.

Change of use of land from agricultural land to campsite and the siting of up to two glamping cabins at Lea Farm, Bennetts Lane, Binegar, by Katherine Ladd has been approved.

Erection of single-storey side extension and creation of a secondary access at 12 Lewmond Avenue, Wells, by Mr Henry King has been approved.

Change of use of first-floor to dwelling, with associated alterations at 17D Sadler Street, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Mark Taylor has been approved.

Extension to part of front elevation to form enclosed porch and adjoining work room at 28 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wells, by Mr and Mrs A Deverell has been approved.

Erection of a single-storey side extension and shed at front of house at Quarry House, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Paul Wiseman has been approved.

Extension and internal refurbishment at 46A Portway, Wells, by Mr A Manning has been approved.

Erection of a first-floor extension and balcony at rear of the property at The Dairy, Wells Road, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Rowan Edwards has been approved.

Erection of garden studio at 19 Bath Road, Wells, by Mr J R Ryan has been approved.