Plans to build 95 homes in Chilcompton are refused

Posted: 04.08.21 at 12:26 by Tim Lethaby



Looking towards the area in Chilcompton where the homes were proposed (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans for 95 homes to be built on fields in Chilcompton have been turned down by Mendip District Council.

An outline planning application for the building of up to 95 dwellings with public open space, landscaping and sustainable urban drainage system on land at Hoecroft, Chilcompton, had been submitted by Gladman Developments Ltd.

The land where the new homes were proposed comprised two fields that are situated between the B3356 Naish's Cross and Rock Road to the north and east, and Stockhill Road to the west.

Of the 95 homes, 30 per cent were classed as affordable housing, and 40 per cent of the application area was to be formal and informal open space.

The site access was going to comprise a new junction off the B3356, and a new pavement would have been created along this road.

However, in refusing the plans, the officer's report said: "While the proposal would help to address the district’s housing shortage, the amount of weight given to this benefit has been limited by the fact that the 95 units proposed would be excessive and unjustified in this particular location, alongside a rural settlement that has already provided well in excess of the number of new homes allocated to it in the Local Plan.

"The evidence available, and the comments made by two planning inspectors, one in relation to a recent appeal and the other in relation to the emerging Local Plan (Part 2), suggest that the proposal would result in an excessive quantum of development alongside a village that has limited capacity to accommodate further housing growth.

"The proposal would also result in harm to the character of the countryside and in relation to protected species, although the full extent of the latter is unknown at this time as insufficient information has been provided.

"It is considered that the identified harm would significantly and demonstrably outweigh the limited benefits in this case, and the proposal is not considered to constitute sustainable development."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Application to vary condition 2 (Approved Plans) of planning approval 2021/0705/REM (approval of reserved matters of application 2020/0652/OTS, erection of dwelling with means of access) at The Old Parsonage, Parsonage Lane, Chilcompton, has been made by S Manley.

Conversion of garage to a home office/gym and storage facility with shower room, installation of two PVC windows and a Velux on roof at 34 Bath Road, Wells, is wanted by Ms Christine Allen.

Application for prior notification of proposed demolition of a detached two-bedroom bungalow at Marston, Abbey Road, Chilcompton, has been made by Mr G Burge.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area T1 - oak - reduce by approximately 2m all over, T2 - beech - reduce by 1m-1.5m to shape at Stoneleigh House, Roughmoor Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, have been applied for by Mrs Mather.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Erection of 1.5m fence at 37 St Cuthbert Avenue, Wells, by Mr Mark Alway has been approved.

Erection of detached garage and car port at 32 College Road, Wells, by Mr Roy Piper has been approved.

Erection of side extension at Stantonbury, Burcott Lane, Wells, by Mr and Mrs Lesley and Stewart Dunn has been approved.

Convert existing garage to a home office, change garage doors to two windows, installation of two Velux roof-lights to the side elements of the roof and installation of rear door at 2 Hay Hill Close, Haybridge, by Mr Tom Honeyands has been approved.

Erection of rear extension, internal re-arrangement and widening of the driveway at 35 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Wells, by Ms D Harris has been approved.

Erection of single storey side extension at 1 Kidder Bank, Wells, by Mrs Hutton has been approved.

Non-material amendment to permission 2021/0573/HSE (erection of single storey rear extension and porch) at West Acre, Mares Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr and Mrs Goodbody has been approved.

