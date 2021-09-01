Plans submitted to convert barn near wind turbine on the edge of Wells into live-work unit

Posted: 01.09.21 at 14:43 by Tim Lethaby



us on Facebook

Looking down towards the wind turbine and a barn at Beechbarrow (Photo: Google Maps)

Plans to convert a barn, close to the wind turbine near Wells, into a live-work unit have been submitted to Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the conversion of an agricultural barn into a live-work unit and the change of use from agriculture to mixed use of business and residential at Beechbarrow Farm, Haydon Drove, Hillgrove, near Wells, has been submitted by Peter McCann.

Beechbarrow is a small hamlet comprising of four residential homes and various other structures. The buildings originated in the 1920s when two farm workers' cottages were built along with other farm buildings and stables.

Beechbarrow takes its name from a Bronze Age barrow with a stand of mature beech trees on top of it.

In 2009, the applicant purchased 37 acres of pastureland and some of the Beechbarrow barns, and named it Beechbarrow Farm.

Beechbarrow Farm now comprises of 32 acres of pastureland, a farm scale wind turbine and two modern steel portal agricultural barns.

Permission for the first of these barns to be turned into a live-work unit was granted under appeal in January, and the plan is for the applicant to live there.

This current application is for the second barn and, if approved, the building and the 12-acre field it sits in would be sold to finance the building of the first live-work unit for the applicant.

Other planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted this week to Mendip District Council include:

Demolition of existing outbuilding and replace with a single-storey kennels building, with associated access and parking at Le Brace, Emborough Pond Lane, Emborough, is wanted by Mr and Mrs Dave and Charly Kimber.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area: T1 - ash - fell at Orchardleigh, Rookery Lane, Croscombe, have been applied for by Mr J Bluhm.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided this week by Mendip District Council include:

Application for the diversion of Public Right of Way (WS 10/54) in association with planning permission ref: 2014/1522/OTS on land north of the A371 and west of Wells by Mr Chris Argent has been approved.

Erection of front porch at 104 St Thomas Street, Wells, by Mrs C Armstrong has been approved.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area: Willow (T1) - fell because of shading and maintenance required in garden at Fircott, Long Lane, Dinder, by Marie Roche have been approved.

Works to trees in a Conservation Area: T1 - willow - reduce by 30 per cent, T2 - ash - sectionally dismantle to hedge height, T3 - Lawson Cypress - reduce by 30 per cent, G1 - ash - pollard by 30 per cent, G2 - Leylandii - sectionally dismantle and remove, G3 - reduce by 30 per cent, G4 - Leylandii - reduce to 6ft, G5 - sectionally dismantle and remove at Hillview, Lynch Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr T Finnegan have been approved.

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Next Wells news item... The latest Wells obituaries August 31 2021

Read more... ALLEN, Lucy, passed away peacefully on 4th August 2021 at the Bristol Royal Infirmary. Funeral service was held at St Thomas's Church, Wells, ...

Upcoming Wells Event... Best Of Somerset 2022 10am-4pm Our fifth annual Best of Somerset Show. We showcase fantastic local products, goods and services from Somerset providers. If interested...



Event