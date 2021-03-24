Plans for eight glamping pods and reception lodge in Worth are refused

Posted: 24.03.21 at 14:46 by Tim Lethaby



Looking towards the area where the glamping pods were proposed (Photo: Google Street View)

Plans for eight holiday glamping pods and a reception lodge in Worth have been turned down by Mendip District Council.

A planning application for the building of eight self-contained lodges, a reception lodge and associated infrastructure (change of use of land) on land next to Apple Tree Barn, Wells Road, Worth, had been submitted by Matthew and Victoria Dyer.

The application site is a rectangular piece of open meadow located to the immediate west of Apple Tree Barn, on the north side of the B3139, and it is bisected by the Lower River Axe.

The proposal sought approval for the installation of eight self-contained glamping pods, one reception pod and a new vehicular access onto the B3139.

Wookey Parish Council objected to the plans, saying that owing to its size the proposal would add a significant amount of road traffic to this rural area, in particular on the B3139 on which it fronts, a road restricted in width in many places, heavily used and considered particularly dangerous by some.

One neutral letter, four letters of support and nine letters of objection were received from members of the public.

While welcoming the possibility of a new tourism business that would benefit the local economy, Mendip District Council refused the plans.

In the planning officer's report it said: "The proposed development would have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding environment, particularly with regard to increased phosphate pollution and an increase in flood risk.

"In addition, insufficient information has been submitted in terms of visibility splays and adequate access for small tankers serving the site.

"Furthermore, it has not been demonstrated that future visitors may not be subject to odour pollution."

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been submitted to Mendip District Council this week include:

Development of a gas-powered standby electricity generation plant, associated infrastructure and access road (revision of 2018/2522/FUL) on land to the south of the Electricity Sub Station, Langleys Lane, Clapton, has been applied for by Biogas Technologies Ltd.

Proposed 4x10m single story garage at The Chalice, Old Down, Emborough, is wanted by Mr Neil Richens.

Erection of enclosed entrance porch to replace existing storm porch at 4 The Court, Long Lane, Dinder, has been applied for by Mr Chris Ockleton.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 3 (Joinery Details) and 4 (Ducts, Pipes and Rainwater Goods) on planning consent 2019/2223/FUL at 24 Chamberlain Street, Wells, has been made by Messrs N and C Baker.

Application for approval of details reserved by conditions 5 (Drainage) and 6 (Surface Water Drainage System) on planning consent 2018/0577/FUL at Farrington Golf Club, Marsh Lane, Ston Easton, has been by Mr Terry Stacey.

Change of use of agricultural storage building to a mixed use of agricultural store and as a venue for occasional functions (18 per calendar year) (Class E) on land at Jacks Lane, Croscombe, is wanted by Mr N Marsh.

Works to a tree covered by a Preservation Order T1 - Magnolia Grandiflora - prune and remove vertical limbs next to guttering to previous pruning points and prune lateral limbs have been applied for at Wells and Mendip Museum, 8 Cathedral Green, Wells.

Works to a tree in a Conservation Area T1 - ash - fell on land to the north of Barrow House, Kings Court, Chewton Mendip, are wanted by Mr Robert Powell.

Planning applications in the Wells area that have been decided by Mendip District Council this week include:

Conversion of three-bay Dutch barn and lean to into a dwelling at Park Farm, Haydon Drove, Haydon, by Mrs Sharon Hill has been withdrawn.

Retrospective application for the change of use from caravan storage to external plant nursery at Marchants Hill Farm, Marchants Hill, Gurney Slade, by Mr George Perry has been approved.

Erection of a two storey extension, single storey garden room and extension to existing cellar at Red House Farm, Stoodley Lane, North Wootton, by Mr and Mrs Leng has been approved.

Retention of existing access track and hardstanding (retrospective), and erection of agricultural barn on land at Thrupe Lane, Masbury, by Mr N Moss has been approved.

Erection of side extension and rear extension and internal alterations at Walcombe Cottage, Walcombe Lane, Wells, by Mrs Helen Grant has been approved.

Prior approval for change of use of agricultural building to five dwellinghouses (use Class C3) at Victoria Farm, Bath Road, West Horrington, has been given.

Add insulation to existing flat roof extension and replace felt roof, addition of Velux flat rooflight at Alaron, Duck Lane, Westbury-sub-Mendip, by Mr Kevin Curran has been withdrawn.

