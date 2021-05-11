One week left for Wells residents to sign up to the Big Community Switch

Posted: 11.05.21 at 14:31 by Mendip District Council



Mendip residents only have one week left to sign up to the Big Community Switch which could help them save money on energy bills.

The iChoosr Big Community Switch spring auction closes on May 18. There are 100 per cent renewable energy tariffs from wind, biomass and solar for electricity.

Once registered, you will have a month to decide whether to make the switch. If you choose to go ahead, the switching process is simple, as iChoosr take care of everything.

More residents than ever are making the most the Big Community Switch's offer, saving them on average £129 a year. Take up doubled in February 2021 compared to February 2020.

The Big Community Switch supports Mendip's climate and ecological emergency commitments.

Remember, you have until the May 18 to register your interest before the spring auction closes. It takes just five minutes to complete.

For more information and to register, visit the website www.mendip.gov.uk/bigcommunityswitch.

