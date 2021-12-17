50 developments which could deliver more than 8,300 homes in Somerset in 2022

Posted: 17.12.21 at 10:55 by By Local Democracy Reporter Daniel Mumby



One of the developments on the cards : This one in Glastonbury

More than 8,300 new homes could be built across Somerset in 2022 if plans are approved.

The past 12 months have seen numerous large housing developments approved across the county – including 675 homes on the A39 Quantock Road in Bridgwater, the first 110 homes on the Crewkerne Key Site, and numerous sections of the Comeytrowe urban extension in Taunton

But further sites will still need to be approved over the coming 12 months to ease the housing crisis, ensuring both existing residents and newcomers to the area have a place to call home.

In light of this, we’re running down a list of 51 sites which could be approved in 2022, delivering a combined total of 8,306 homes.

Please note the list below is purely for sites where plans have already been submitted; more speculative screening requests – including 500 homes on the Bridgwater Gateway site, 350 homes on the A356 Station Road in Misterton or 180 homes on Marston Lane in Frome – are not included.

It should also be noted that the delivery of many of these developments may be held up by the need for additional phosphate mitigation as a result of the Dutch N court case – so while these homes may be approved, it may take

With that in mind, ere are 50 major housing developments which could be given the green light some time in 2022:

1. 1,700 homes (plus employment units, primary school etc.) at the Selwood Garden Community in Frome: the single largest development on the list will see Frome expand considerably, with new homes being delivered up to the A361 arterial road. If approved, the 1,700 homes will be delivered over a 15-year period, along with a new primary school, two employment sites, two care homes, new shops and restaurants, new wetlands and a solar farm

2. 560 homes on Dunwear Lane in Bridgwater: Lance Alec Rainey House and Hannick Homes Developments Ltd. have jointly put forward these plans for new homes wedged between the M5 and the A372 Westonzoyland Road. If approved, a new roundabout will be provided to connect the site to the land north of the A372, where 260 homes have already been approved

3. 400 homes (plus primary school) on Canal Way in Ilminster: Persimmon Homes South West submitted plans in late-2016 to build up to 400 homes south of Canal Way, between the town’s Meadows Surgery and the Herne Hill nature reserve. These plans remain in limbo as Somerset County Council moves to sell off its land at the neighbouring Coldharbour Farm – though there are also proposals to create a ‘jubilee wood’ of 7,000 trees nearby

4. 400 homes on B3227 Taunton Road in Norton Fitzwarren: Crest Nicholson South West and West of England Developments (Taunton) Ltd. have put forward plans for 400 new homes on the Ford Farm site Norton Fitzwarren, north of the railway line. As part of the development, the two firms will complete the construction of Great Western Way at the site’s southern edge, taking pressure off the B3227 between Taunton and Wiveliscombe

5. 350 homes (plus employment units and leisure provision) on the B3191 Brendon Road in Watchet: Tameer Homes originally proposed to build up to 400 homes on the former Watchet Paper Mill site, but this has now been revised down to a maximum of 350 homes, comprising 260 homes and 90 flats. If approved, the site, will also include employment units, a hotel, leisure facilities and a “visitor interpretation centre”

6. 347 homes on Nerrols Drive in Taunton: It has been more than two years since plans to develop this site were put forward by Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes. Located near the Nerrols Farm primary school, it will see a new roundabout created at the junction with Cheddon Road, with Lyngford Lane to the south being closed off

7. 280 homes on the B3151 Somerton Street in Street: These outline plans have been brought forward by the Ninesquare Trust, a charity based in Baltonsborough which owns this site. The trust has already given out £400,000 in grants and will use the proceeds from the development to fund further grants to local voluntary organisations

8. 270 homes on the A367 Green Park Road in Midsomer Norton: Exeter-based developer Waddeton Park Ltd. has applied to build the new homes near The White Post Inn in Midsomer Norton. The developer argues the development would provide much-needed housing in the area, as well as improvements to the local road network near the town’s rugby club and a new primary school

9. 255 homes on Old Road in Writhington: Gladman Homes has proposed a scheme in the village of Writhlington, near Radstock, on the border between the Bath and North East Somerset (BANES) area and the Mendip district. The plans, which follow a smaller scheme that was rejected in 2019, indicate the plan will include public open space, landscaping and a sustainable drainage system as well as the dwellings, 30 percent of which are intended as affordable housing

10. 252 homes on the A358 Tatworth Road in Chard: Persimmon Homes South West has applied to build 252 new homes on the A358 Tatworth Road, providing the first section of the long-awaited Chard eastern relief road which will eventually link up with the A30. A decision has been repeatedly delayed by South Somerset District Council due to concerns about traffic and education provision within the site

11. 249 homes on the B3092 The Mount in Frome: David Wilson Homes put forward plans for these two sites either side of the B3092 at the southern edge of Frome. Mendip District Council’s planning board was due to vote on the proposals in July, but a decision has been pushed back to at least January 2022 for more information on the sites’ masterplan to be made available

12. 200 homes on the A371 Station Road in Castle Cary: Wyke Farms and Andrew Hopkins put forward outline plans to build new homes right next to Castle Cary railway station. An inquiry into the plans (originally refused by South Somerset councillors in July 2020) began in November, but were curtailed by technical difficulties; the remainder of the inquiry will take place in late-March 2022, with a decision nexpected in the summer

13. 198 homes on Sandys Hill Lane in Frome: outline permission for 235 homes and commercial units at Sandys Hill Lane in From were granted by Mendip’s planning board in July 2020. The Curo housing association has since put forward revised plans for 198 homes on the site, with a separate application for the commercial elements expected in the near-future

14. 185 homes on Tintinhull Road in Yeovil: this site on the northern edge of Yeovil, a stone’s throw from the major Brimsmore development. was one of the first to be delayed by the Dutch N ruling. Gladman Developments put forward plans in November 2019, showing the homes wrapping around the existing garden centre with a new access onto Tintinhull Road rather than the busy A37 towards Ilchester



15. 182 homes (plus employment units, lido and relocated school) on the Saxonvale site in Frome: while Mendip District Council is pushing forward with its own Saxonvale proposals (approved for the second time in September), these alternative proposals by the community group Mayday Saxonvale have been gaining momentum. Their plans entail fewer homes (182 compared to 300), along with offices and workshop space, a hotel and spa, a lido, and a music and performance space

16. 173 homes on the Staplegrove urban extension in Taunton: Redrow Homes has put forward plans for the first phase of the Staplegrove West site within the Staplegrove urban extension in north-west Taunton. Outline permission for the entire site is in place, but a decision on the first reserved matters proposal (for 173 homes) has been pushed back to allow an “integrated constructed wetland” to be pursued to complement the site

17. 150 homes (and employment units) on the B3168 Station Road in Ilminster: Dairygold Co-operative Society Ltd put forward these plans in January 2019 for 150 homes on the northern side of the B3168 Station Road and a range of employment units (including a car showroom and a drive-thru) on the southern side. Concerns have been raised about the flood risk from the River Isle which runs near the site

18. 150 homes on Cheddon Road in Taunton: Gladman Developments was originally refused permission for 180 homes on this site in July 2019, with Somerset West and Taunton Council’s planning committee ruling it would damage the natural environment and was outside the Taunton settlement boundary. The developer submitted the same plans for the same number of homes in October 2020, but has subsequently reduced the number to 150

19. 136 homes on the B3191 Cleeve Hill in Watchet: The Cleeve Hill Development group first put forward plans in June 2018 for the new homes on Cleeve Hill in Watchet – which would have seen the vital B3191 diverted inland to prevent the link to Blue Anchor being lost. Somerset West and Taunton Council refused the plans in July 2020, with these amended proposals changing how homes would be laid out along the diverted road

20. 130 homes on Woodhayes Way in Henstridge: South Somerset District Council refused outline plans for this site near the Dorset border in January 2018, but this decision was overturned in November 2018 following an appeal. David Wilson Homes has now purchased the site from Gladman Developments and put forward these revised proposals for the same number of homes

21. 115 homes on the B3151 Lower New Road in Cheddar: These proposals, put forward by Gladman Developments, would see large amounts of green space retained at the site’s western edge, with the homes lining a new access onto the B3151. The site lies opposite the contentious Steart Farm development site, where Sainsbury’s put forward plans for a further 60 homes (which the council refused in March, but lost the resulting appeal).

22. 101 homes on Killams Park in Taunton: the Killams Park development in the south of Taunton is being delivered in several phases by Summerfield Developments. The developer – which is currently in a dispute with residents over the siting of a play area – submitted plans for the third phase back in April 2020

23. 98 homes on Mayfair Close in Bridgwater: Hallam Land Management and Persimmon Homes Severn Valley were given outline planning permission in July 2020 to deliver 2,000 homes between the A39 Bath Road and the Bristol to Exeter railway line – along with 1,200 sq m of retail space, leisure facilities, a new primary school and other facilities. Numerous sections of the development site have already been built out, with the latest plans concerning 98 homes near the Willow Man sculpture

24. 97 homes on the B3167 Perry Street in Tatworth: The Crossman Group asked for residents’ views in August over proposals for a new development planned for the eastern side of the B3167 Perry Street in Tatworth, a stone’s throw from the Devon and Dorset borders. Following local feedback, formal plans for the new estate have been submitted by the Bath-based developer, with the number of homes being slightly reduced to 97

25. 96 homes on the A371 Upper New Road in Cheddar: Sedgemoor District Council voted in July 2018 to grant Waddeton Park Ltd. outline permission to build 96 homes on the Round Oak Farm site east of the A371 Upper New Road in Cheddar. Taylor Wimpey Bristol has now bought up the site and has submitted amended plans for the same number of homes

26. 95 homes on the B3356 Naish’s Cross in Chilcompton: Gladman Developments applied for permission to build up to 95 new homes at the Naish’s Cross site in Chilcompton, just south of Midsomer Norton. Mendip District Council refused the plans in August, to the pleasure of local campaigners who felt the village could not expand without putting a strain on nearby amenities. An inquiry into the plans took place in early-December, with the Planning Inspectorate’s ruling being expected in the spring

27. 90 homes on Lowerside Lane in Glastonbury: Waddeton Park Ltd. has submitted plans to build 90 houses on land west of Lowerside Lane at the northern edge of Glastonbury, not far from the busy A39 Wells Road. The site between two existing sets of allotments, a short distance from both Glastonbury Football Club’s ground on Godney Road and Tor Rugby Club on Lowerside Lane itself

28. 85 homes on Ashlands Road in Crewkerne: Gleeson Strategic Land Ltd. has put forward outline plans for these homes opposite Wadham School, which is being reorganised into a secondary school as part of Somerset County Council’s controversial school reforms. Residents have branded the access arrangements as “dangerous”, going on to argue Crewkerne town centre will become “even more congested” if approval is given

29. 81 homes on the A371 Cumnock Road in Castle Cary: Castle Cary (BMI) Ltd applied in mid-2018 to redevelop the former BMI complex on the A371 Cumnock Road in Castle Cary to deliver a total of 81 new homes for the town. South Somerset District Council‘s area east committee voted to refuse the plans in July 2019 – a decision which was subsequently upheld by the Planning Inspectorate in December 2020 following a public inquiry. But the developer successfully challenged this decision at the High Court – meaning a second inquiry will now be held on January 11, 2022 to settle the issue

30. 80 homes (plus retail units) on Dene Road in Cotford St. Luke: Hallam Land Management has put forward plans for 80 homes in this small village between Taunton and Bishop’s Lydeard. The developer has hinted a takeaway outlet could fill some of the commercial space allocated on the site, which will also include a play area and potentially some allotments

31. 77 homes at Little Sydenham Farm in Bridgwater: Persimmon Homes Severn Valley and Hallam Land Management have put forward joint plans to build 77 homes on this site, currently occupied by the Sydenham Barn wedding venue on the town’s eastern edge. This forms part of the wider housing development west of the M5, and is adjacent to the Mayfair Close development which the same companies are spearheading

32. 75 homes on Beauchamps Drive nr. Midsomer Norton: Gleeson Strategic Land Ltd. put forward plans in late-January to build 75 homes on Beauchamps Drive, in the neighbouring parish of Stratton-on-the-Fosse. The plans were refused by Mendip refused the plans in late-May, arguing it represented “an urban encroachment of housing into the open countryside” which could undermine the area’s natural beauty. A planning inquiry to settle the issue will begin on February 22, with the result being expected by the summer

33. 70 homes on Little Keyford Lane in Frome: This site lies to the north of the two David Wilson Homes applications on The Mount, with access being from Little Keyford Lane. Mendip’s planning board refused the plans in October, just as developer Wainhomes lodged an appeal on the grounds of non-determination (i.e. the council taking too long to make a decision). The date for the resulting public inquiry has not yet been confirmed by the Planning Inspectorate

34. 50 homes on Broadway Hill in Horton: Glastonbury-based developer Galion has submitted these plans for a new housing development on Broadway Hill in Horton, near Ilminster. The new homes will be built at the western end of the small village, with the new homes being just over a quarter of a mile from the A303, just west of the Southfields roundabout

35. 50 homes on Lympsham Road in Lympsham: Strongvox Homes has put forward these plans for the Beavers Lodge Farm site in Lympsham, at the northern tip of the Sedgemoor district. The proposed development is located a short distance from the A370 Bridgwater Road, leading to Weston-super-Mare, and will include 20 “local needs affordable homes” – a higher percentage than the council normally expects

36. 48 homes on Fore Street in Tatworth: Land Allocation Ltd. applied to build a combined total of 48 homes across two adjoining sites on Fore Street in Tatworth, near Chard. South Somerset District Council‘s area west committee voted in September to defer a decision to see if issues surrounding local wildlife and the access point can be resolved

37. 43 homes on West Camel Road in Queen Camel: This proposed development wraps around existing comes on West Camel Road and is within walking distance of Countess Gytha Primary School. The land owned beyond the development extends far beyond the school on the other side of the road – meaning this could be the first phase of a major expansion of this village not far from the A303

38. 40 homes on Old Bristol Road in East Brent: East Brent LVA LLP applied to build 40 new homes on Old Bristol Road in the village of East Brent, near Burnham-on-Sea, north of Junction 22 of the M5. Sedgemoor District Council‘s development committee unanimously refused the plans in August 2020, claiming they were “driven by ignorance and avarice”. The developer lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, with the outcome expected by the late-spring

39. 39 homes on Dancing Lane in Wincanton: Hopkins Developments won outline permission on appeal in 2015 to build up to 55 homes on this site near Wincanton Community Hospital. These revised plans reduce this number to 39, with the existing parking for NHS staff being relocated

40: 35 homes on Broadway Road in Charlton Adam: Grove Property (Charlton Adam) Ltd. has applied to build 35 new homes to the south of the Fox and Hounds pub on Broadway in the village of Charlton Adam, between Somerton and the busy A37. Permission to build 24 homes on the same site were refused by the council’s regulation committee in October 2019; however, this decision was overturned following a successful appeal

41. 34 homes on the B3139 Wells Road in Wedmore: C&P Developments Ltd. wish to build this development on a three-acre plot of land near Combe Batch in Wedmore. The proposed development, if approved, will be made up of 20 houses that will be sold on the open market as well as 14 affordable homes.

42. 33 homes on Newton Road in North Petherton: West of England Developments (Taunton) Ltd. has put forward proposals for 33 new properties to the south of Portman Road in North Petherton, to the north of the town’s rugby club. The site lies next to two other housing developments which have already been approved, with a combined total of 202 homes being delivered

43. 31 homes and 1 office on the former Somerset Bridge Primary School site in Bridgwater: This site was until recently the home of Somerset Bridge Primary School, which is now located on Stockmoor Drive. The vacant site and former school buildings were badly damaged by a fire in September 2019. Original plans for 36 homes and an office on the site were put forward by 3C Commercial Ltd but were roundly refused by Sedgemoor District Council

44. 29 homes on The Mead in Rode: Ashford Homes (SW) Ltd. – which is based in Bradford-on-Avon – put forward proposals for 29 new homes on a greenfield site between The Mead and Straight Lane in Rode. Mendip District Council refused the plans in April, arguing the homes would be a “visual intrusion” into open countryside and could increase the risk of localised flooding. The developer has now lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, with a decision expected in the spring

45. 28 homes on Bridgwater Road in Monkton Heathfield: Proposals for 40 homes and a community space in Monkton Heathfield, outside Taunton, were initially presented to Somerset West and Taunton Council in May, but were later withdrawn. A new, smaller application for 28 homes with community facilities has now been put forward in its place

46. 27 homes on Fortescue Fields in Norton St. Philip: Phase one of the Fortescue Fields was approved back in 2011, delivering 51 homes on the former chicken processing factory. Phase two was originally due to comprise 38 further homes, but Lochailort Investments withdrew these plans in June 2020 following public criticism. These amended plans reduce the number of new homes to 27 across two parcels of land, bordered by Mackley Lane and the B3110 Frome Road

47. 26 homes on Back Lane in Middlezoy: Summerfield Homes has submitted plans for 26 new homes on Back Lane in the village of Middlezoy, which lies on the Somerset Levels roughly halfway between Bridgwater and Langport. Residents have organised an online petition demanding the plans be rejected, with the parish council claiming it has an alternative site in mind which would more adequately meet locals needs

48. 26 homes on Killams Drive in Taunton: in addition to the wider phase three plans, Summerfield Developments has submitted proposals for these 26 properties at the site’s southern edge. If approved, the homes will be built at the site’s southern edge, nearest to the M5 and the Black Brook

49. 25 homes on Charity Farm site in Ashcott: this site on the eastern edge of Ashcott has been earmarked by the LiveWest housing association to deliver 25 low-cost homes. The site, which is accessed from Middle Street, forms part of the company’s pledge to deliver more than 600 new homes in rural areas by 2024

50. 25 homes on Adderwell Lane in Frome: Persimmon Homes South West has put forward plans for the former Cuprinol factory site in Frome, which closed its doors back in 2001. The site lies next door to the Old Printworks development of 159 homes which is currently being constructed by the Acorn Property Group

