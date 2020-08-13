More than £540,000 awarded to Wells Blue School to help it upgrade facilities

Posted: 13.08.20 at 16:03 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter



The Blue School in Wells (Photo: Google Maps)

Essential improvements can be made at Wells Blue School following an announcement by the government that it is to receive more than £540,000.

The Department for Education (DfE) announced on August 5 that funding had been set aside for a total of 580 building projects across schools in England – including academies, sixth form colleges and voluntary aided schools.

In Somerset, 16 schools will benefit from a share of just over £6.5 million as part of prime minister Boris Johnson’s new deal for Britain.

The funding will be delivered through the DfE’s condition improvement fund, with the projects being implemented within the next 12 months.

The total amount allocated to Somerset is £6,522,472.33, which will be allocated across 14 schools in the Somerset County Council area and two schools in Bath.

In some cases, funding has been allocated for multiple projects or improvements within the same multi-academy trust.

The full list of schools benefiting from the new funding is as follows:

The Blue School, Wells – £540,454.00

Hayesfield Girls School, Bath – £177,136.89

Moorlands Junior School, Bath (part of the Bath And Mendip Partnership Trust) – £1,098,021.00

Sexey’s School, Bruton – £217,910.84

Holyrood Academy, Chard (part of the Uffculme Academy Trust) – £474,239

The Kings of Wessex Academy, Cheddar (part of the Wessex Learning Trust) – £455,519.00

Minehead First School, Minehead (part of the West Somerset Academies Trust) – £438,438.45

Minehead Middle School, Minehead (part of the West Somerset Academies Trust) – £787,102.98

Holy Trinity Church of England Primary School, Taunton (part of the Redstart Learning Partnership) – £54,120.00

North Town School, Taunton (part of the Richard Huish Trust) – £339,123.50

Priorswood Primary School, Taunton (part of the Redstart Learning Partnership) – £634,899.88

Wedmore First School Academy, Wedmore (part of the Wessex Learning Trust) – £164,340.00

Wellesley Park Primary School, Wellington (part of the Castle Partnership Trust) – £295,336.60

Winsham County Primary School, Winsham (part of the Redstart Learning Partnership) – £319,159.19

Milford Junior School, Yeovil (part of the Huish Academy Trust) – £384,605.00

St. Michael’s Academy, Yeovil – £142,066.00

The funding will be repair or upgrade existing facilities to “create modern, fit-for-purpose spaces that meet schools’ needs”, as well as allowing a number of schools across the UK to expand.

Education secretary Gavin Williamson MP said: “As we work towards all children returning to school in September, this investment in our school and college buildings helps create modern environments that lend themselves to great teaching, making sure every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“We have worked at great speed to release this additional £560 million of condition funding to schools for projects this year to kick-start the economy and transform the buildings so vital for excellent teaching.”