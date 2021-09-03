Merchant Navy Day in the Wells area: Flag being flown at Mendip

Posted: 03.09.21 at 15:59 by Mendip District Council



The traditional ‘Red Duster’ (or Red Ensign) flag, used by seafarers since the 17th century

Mendip District Council recognises the importance of our seafarers, past and present, and the contribution and sacrifices they have made.

To show support and gratitude, the council is marking Merchant Navy Day by raising the ‘Red Duster’ (or Red Ensign) flag at its headquarters in Shepton Mallet today (September 3).

The flag has been flown by seafaring merchant or passenger ships, and leisure yachts and boats, since the early 17th century.

Merchant Navy Day is an annual campaign run by The Seafarers Charity. The aim is to honour the brave men and women of two World Wars, and celebrate the country’s dependence on modern-day merchant seafarers for UK imports.

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: “Merchant Navy ships were a lifeline in delivering food supplies to our shores during the first and second World Wars.

"Today, modern-day merchant seafarers provide almost half of all the food we eat. They work in difficult conditions and endure long periods away from their families, friends and their homes.

"We must not forget the importance of these dedicated seafarers. Your council is proud to fly the flag from our building in their honour today.”

Find out more about The Seafarers Charity, plus details on how individuals, organisations and businesses can get involved: www.theseafarerscharity.org

