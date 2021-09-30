Hundreds tackle Mendip Ploughing Match at Green Ore

Posted: 30.09.21 at 16:47 by Trevor Lethaby



The annual Mendip Ploughing Match took place near Green Ore yesterday (September 29).

The organisers were fortunate in having good weather for the event with the light breeze drying out the land after the heavy rain of the previous day.

More than a hundred took part in the ploughing match with a good variety of machinery, including three sets of heavy horse units.

In addition to the ploughing there were competitions for dry stone wallers, hedge layers and various farm crops.

