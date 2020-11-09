Mendip confirms Wells Market will stay open for the community during lockdown

Posted: 09.11.20 at 11:16 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council has confirmed that Wells Market will stay open throughout this latest lockdown.

After extensive lobbying of government by the National Association of British Market Authorities and the National Markets Federation, an approach has been secured to ensure as many stallholders as possible can continue to trade.

They argued that open-air markets provide a vital lifeline in offering essential goods to residents during Covid times - and always with social distancing and customer safety in mind.

Mendip traders will be operating from 9am until 2pm on market days, selling fresh fruit and vegetables, fish, meat, cheese, bread, cakes, pet food, takeaway food, soap and cleansers.

Stallholders are following Government guidelines, have hand sanitisers in place, queue management systems and contactless payment.

Council-run public toilets will be open at all outdoor market locations to support the public health hand-washing message.

Mendip Markets are open at the following locations, 9am to 2pm:

• Frome Wednesday Market, Cattle Market Car Park and Boyle Cross.

• Street Thursday Market, High Street.

• Wells Wednesday and Saturday Market, Market Place.

• Shepton Mallet Friday Market, Market Place.

• Glastonbury Tuesday Market, in its temporary new home in St Dunstan's Car Park, Magdalene Street.

Cllr Josh Burr, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: "We've taken this decision because of the value Mendip's Markets provide to our communities, be that in connecting towns and villages or boosting the local economy.

"However, we also recognise the need to further support our traders in these challenging times which is why we have established a virtual stall on the Mendip website."

Leader of Mendip District Council, Cllr Ros Wyke, said: "In these times where nothing seems normal, the familiarity of our friendly markets who have been operating in our towns for hundreds of years, provide stability and reassurance to those who visit them.

"They are trusted and treasured. I know stallholders, staff at Mendip and councillors join me in thanking the public for their continued support during this difficult year."

Are you self-isolating and so can't make a market? Lockdown does not apply to online purchases.

You can support your markets from home by checking out the online offers from traders here: https://www.mendip.gov.uk/markets

If you are interested in being part of the Mendip Markets, call 0300 303 8588 and ask for the markets officer or email [email protected]