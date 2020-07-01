List of the Mendip-run play areas in Wells that will reopen this weekend

Posted: 01.07.20 at 11:32 by Mendip District Council



Mendip District Council is to lift restrictions on its play areas in Wells from Saturday July 4.

All 45 council-owned play spaces, kick-about areas and skate parks across the district will be accessible again this weekend.

In Wells, these are in Barkham Close (Tor Furlong), Bignal Rand Drive, Hawkers Lane, Lethbridge Road, Lovers Walk (skate park), Parsons Way and Wells Recreation Ground.

In readiness for the reopening, the council has been undertaking equipment replacement and maintenance at a number of locations, alongside safety checks across all sites.

Signage will be in place to remind people to maintain social distancing, to sanitise their hands and not to eat and drink while using play equipment.

Residents are also being asked to dispose of litter in the bins provided and limit their time on equipment at busy periods.

Outdoor play areas were shut in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, in accordance with Government guidelines to help prevent the spread of the disease.

Cllr Nick Cottle, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “We are delighted to be able to open our play areas to our residents and their children again.

“Youngsters can at last enjoy some fun in the fresh air with their families and friends as the lockdown eases and summer stretches out before us.

“We want people to enjoy all the health benefits of outdoor play, however those who use these spaces must remember to stick to social distancing and hygiene guidelines, such as sanitising children’s hands both before and after using the play equipment.

"This is so important for the safety of all in our communities, as we try to minimise the spread of this virus.”

Mendip’s outdoor play areas cater for young people aged three to 15 years old. They are free of charge.

All meet the standards set by the National Playing Fields Association and the requirements of the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents.

Many Mendip towns and villages also have play areas, which are managed by their city, town or parish councils.

