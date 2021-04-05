Jobs currently available in the Wells area - April 5 2021

Posted: 05.04.21 at 11:02 by Tim Lethaby



A job is available at Torrwood in South Horrington (Photo: Google Street View)

In an effort to help our readers who have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus crisis, we have compiled a list of roles currently available in the Wells area to give you a helping hand in your job hunt.

-----

Care Assistant - South Horrington

Are you a compassionate individual who would like to make a difference to the lives of older people?

Do you want to work for an award winning charity and leave a day's work feeling like you've made a difference? MHA are looking for a committed, hardworking individual's to join our thriving team at Torrwood.

The role requires individuals who:

* are flexible in their approach and sensitive to the needs of residents

* enjoy the company of older people

* have a willingness to learn and develop

* work well as part of a team

* have the ability to form positive relationships with residents, their families and professional colleagues

You will be responsible for supporting older people to live their daily lives to the full, assisting with their physical and personal needs to enhance each individual's well-being.

Countryside surroundings, close proximity to the pretty cathedral city of Wells and, above all, highly trained and committed staff in a purpose-built home - these are just some of the features that make Torrwood such a welcoming and safe place for people with dementia and nursing needs.

Torrwood has places for up to 82 people, all rooms are private and en suite, some with shower facilities. It has recently had a £130,000 refurbishment.

We understand that personal tastes and needs vary, so we encourage residents to personalise their rooms.

We also have one room that can accommodate a couple, which means that a couple who share different care needs can remain together at Torrwood.

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. £9.75 per hour.

Click here to apply.

-----

Deputy Manager: Learning Disabilities and Mental Health - Green Ore

Domus are delighted to be working with one of the leading providers of residential care for adults with complex needs in the South West to recruit for a Deputy Manager.

This is an exciting opportunity to really make a difference to the quality of the support they provide.

This fantastic organisation has a reputation for delivering high quality standards of care across their residential and supported living services. All of their services are currently rated overall 'Good' or above with CQC.

They are looking for a dynamic, outgoing individual with proven leadership skills who has experience in assisting in the management of large teams and complex services before.

Key responsibilities of a Deputy Manager:

* Assisting in the management of all aspects of the running of the service including supervision of staff, rotas, care planning, quality assurance, training, budget management, finances and management of medication.

* Ensuring adherence to all CQC fundamental standards.

* Communicating effectively to both internal and external stakeholders

* Training, developing and motivating staff through example and attention to good working practice.

Deputy Manager requirements:

* Level 3 or above in a Health and Social Care qualification.

* Experience of leading a team.

* Ability to take charge of a service on a day-to-day basis and in the absence of the Registered Manager.

* Excellent written and spoken communication skills.

* Able to take charge of challenging situations in a calm effective manner.

Company benefits:

* Enrolment on the company sick pay scheme

* Enrolment on company pension scheme (currently three per cent)

* Mobile phone

* Laptop

* Expenses package

Job specifics:

Permanent, full-time. Salary £26,000 per annum.

Click here to apply.

-----

SEN Specialist Teaching Assistant - Easton

Five Education require a teaching assistant to work in a small independent special school. We require candidates with experience supporting children with Speech, Language and Communication Needs (SLCN) and SEMH (Social, Emotional and Mental Health needs).

The ideal candidates for this school will be positive, proactive and patient. Candidates working in this school will be supporting with Forest School so familiarity or at least an interest would be an advantage.

Some of the children will have additional needs including Complex Needs and SpLD (Dyslexia, Dyspraxia and Dyscalculia).

Responsibilities and duties:

* Working with the teacher to help the pupils access the curriculum including supporting with differentiation

* Supporting the children's emotional development, which may be below their peers

* Working 1:1 or with the whole class

* Helping students to learn self-regulation techniques, though a lot of guidance and support will be required

* Keeping students engaged with their work

* This school has more than one site and you may be asked to support at other bases occasionally

* Using de-escalation techniques to manage any challenging behaviour

* Communicating with parents/caregivers to maintain a consistent and informed approach

Essential criteria:

* A teaching assistant qualification (or similar - candidates with qualifications in education, youth/social work and counselling are welcome to apply)

* At least 12 months of recent teaching assistant or similar experience

* At least 6 months' experience teaching or supporting children with SEMH

* A flexible and resourceful approach

* Confident to work with children who have mental health needs

* You will be able to demonstrate positive reinforcement

* Experience of THRIVE would be an advantage but not essential

* Access to a car is necessary due to the location of the school

* Have a right to work in the UK (a valid Visa)

* Two recent child based references and relevant DBS/police checks

Five Education is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all of the staff we employ to share this commitment.

Successful applicants will be required to undergo checks including a barred list check, reference checks and will need to have a DBS - there will also be a face to face interview.

Job specifics:

Temporary, full-time. £55 to £65 per day.

Click here to apply.

-----

