Here are the roads around Wells that will be gritted this winter

Posted: 03.11.20 at 17:04 by Daniel Mumby - Local Democracy Reporter
Around 900 miles of Somerset’s road network will still be gritted over the winter months despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Somerset County Council, which is responsible for highway matters, has published a map showing all the routes it intends to treat with its fleet of 23 gritters as the nights begin to draw in.
Around one-fifth of the county’s road network will be treated by the county council, on top of Highways England’s work to ensure the M5 and A303 remain passable.
The council has also issued advice for motorists to prevent them from being stranded or requiring emergency help in the event of adverse weather conditions.
Here’s everything you need to know about everything that is being done to keep Somerset moving this winter:
The council carries out gritting when road surface temperatures are predicted to drop below 1C and ice or snow is expected.
Precautionary gritting normally takes place before the formation of ice – meaning you’re most likely to see gritting lorries out in the evening or early-morning.
If we get snow, the gritters can be equipped with snowploughs, and the council will use its links with local farmers and snowplough operators to ensure the primary road network remains open.
The council decides which roads will be gritted based on a number of criteria – namely:
* Connectivity between major communities (e.g. A38 between Taunton and Bridgwater)
* Links to the strategic highway network (e.g. the M5, A303 and A36)
* Connectivity across local authority boundaries (e.g. the A30 into Devon)
* Links to transport interchanges (e.g. railway and bus stations)
* Access to emergency facilities (e.g. Musgrove Park Hospital)
* Links to critical infrastructure (e.g. petrol stations)
* Other locally important facilities (e.g. RNAS Yeovilton, major quarries)
* Links to major settlements (500+ properties)
* Links to urban schools (500+ pupils) and rural schools (300+ pupils)
* Continuity with other sections of the highway network
In areas where roads aren’t gritted, the council is working with town and parish councils to ensure roadside grit bins are kept full, and a community-led “snow warden” scheme remains in effect.
The short answer is: no.
The council did scale back its gritting operations as part of a swathe of budget cuts agreed in September 2018, reducing its network coverage to 720 miles.
But these cuts were reversed for the winter of 2019/20 – and every road which was treated that winter will be treated this coming winter as well.
The main addition to the network this year are the new roads being constructed around the improved M5 Junction 25 in Taunton.
Alongside the M5 and A303 (and A36 near Frome), most major A-roads through the county will be gritted through the winter.
These include:
* The A30 between the Devon border and the Dorset borders via Chard, Crewkerne, Yeovil, Milborne Port and Henstridge
* The A358 between the Devon border and Williton via Chard, Ilminster and Taunton
* The A359 between Yeovil and Frome via Sparkford and Bruton
* The A38 between the Devon border and Highbridge/Burnham-on-Sea via Wellington, Taunton and Bridgwater
* The A39 between Minehead and Chewton Mendip via Williton, Bridgwater, Street, Glastonbury and Wells
* The A3088 connecting the A303 to Yeovil
A smaller number of significant B-roads will also be treated, such as the B3165 near Crewkerne and the B3153 between Somerton and Castle Cary.
Here’s a full list of the routes which were restored to the council’s gritting map last year – and which remain in place for this winter:
Mendip
B3081 (southern end), Evercreech
B3110 Frome Road, Norton St Philip
B3136 Bath Road, Shepton Mallet
Brewery Lane, nr Stratton-on-the-Fosse
Burnt House Lane, Stoke St Michael
Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury
Clink Road, Frome
Highbury Street, Highbury
Knaptons Hill, Mells
Leigh Street, Leigh-upon-Mendip
Lock’s Hill/ Rossiter’s Hill/ Rossiter’s Road, Frome
Long Cross Bottom/ Mendip Road, Stoke St Michael
Old Wells Road, Shepton Mallet
Quarry Road, Mells
Rodden Road, Frome
Selwood Road/ Welshmill Lane, Frome
Somers Hill, Leigh-upon-Mendip
St Peters Road, Shepton Mallet
Tansey, nr Cranmore
Whatcombe Road, Frome
Wookey Hole Road, Wells
Sedgemoor
B3135 Axbridge Road, Cheddar
B3135 Cliff Road, Cheddar
B3141 Causeway, Woolavington
B3141 Church Road, East Huntspill
B3339 Wembdon Rise, Bridgwater
Brook Street/ High Street/ Main Street, Cannington
Cheddar Road/ High Street/ Jubilee Road/ St Mary’s Street, Axbridge
Cliff Street, Cheddar
College Way, Bridgwater
Durleigh Road, Bridgwater
Hamp Green Rise, Bridgwater
King’s Drive, Bridgwater
Parkway, Bridgwater
Plummer’s Lane, nr Priddy
Rodway, Cannington
Shipham Road, Cheddar
Somerset West and Taunton
A3087 Castle Street, Taunton
B3188, Monksilver
B3223 Room Hill Lane, Exford
Abbey Road, Washford
Amory Road, Dulverton
Ash Lane, Withypool
Calway Lane, Taunton
Cheddon Road, Taunton
Cothelstone Road/ Mount Street/ Station Road, Bishops Lydeard
Dene Road, Cotford St Luke
Eastwick Road, Taunton
Exeter Road, Rockwell Green
Five Bells/ North Road, Williton
Higher Park Lane, Wheddon Cross
Honiton Road, Churchinford
Kinsford Hill, Simonsbath
Langaller Lane/ Lipe Lane/ St Michael’s Road, Creech St Michael
Lydon’s Hill, Brompton Regis
Lyngford Lane, Taunton
Main Road, Bishopswood
Main Road, Buckland St Mary
Milton Hill, Monkton Heathfield
Monument Road, Wellington
Bossington Drive/ Nerrols Drive, Taunton
Porlock Road/ The Parks, Minehead
Ruishton Lane, Ruishton
Scott’s Hill, Huish Champflower
Selworthy Road, Taunton
Solomon’s Hollow/ Windmill Hill, North Curry
South Street, Wiveliscombe
Staplegrove Road, Taunton
Taunton Gateway Park and Ride and associated new roads, Taunton
South Somerset
A3066, North Perrott
B3081 (northern end), Bruton
B3151 Edmunds Hill, Ilchester
B3165 Sutton Hill, Long Sutton
B3168 (eastern end), Ilminster
Bayford Hill/High Street, Wincanton
Broad Hill, Hardington Mandeville
Broadway, Merriott
Broadway Road, Broadway
Combe Hill/Stooper’s Hill, Combe St Nicholas
Combe Street Lane, Yeovil
Crimchard, Chard
Dancing Lane, Wincanton
Dorchester Road, nr Closworth
Glynswood, Chard
Halves Lane/ Primrose Road, North Coker
Harp Road, nr South Petherton
Hayes End/ Lightgate Road/ Silver Street, South Petherton
Head Street/ Yeovil Road, Tintinhull
Holloway, Lopen
Long Orchard Hill/ Townsend, Ilminster
Montacute Road, Montacute
New Road, Seavington St Michael
Preston Road, Yeovil
Sandhurst Road, nr North Coker
Springfield Road, Wincanton
St Michael’s Avenue, Yeovil
Stiby Road, Yeovil
Stoke Road, Martock
Stourton Way, Yeovil
Thorne Lane, Yeovil
Tintinhull Road, Yeovil
West Hill, Wincanton
Western Avenue
The council has issued the following advice for drivers driving in cold or icy weather in the coming months:
* Prepare your vehicle for winter – check your tyre pressures, fuel, oil, washer fluid levels
* Allow extra time for your journey
* Give gritters and snow ploughs plenty of room
* Carry a shovel and blankets in your vehicle