Green fingers and kind hearts at Bishop's Palace in Wells

Posted: 06.10.21 at 18:32 by Philip Welch



Sue Marland loads fresh produce from the allotments at the Bishop’s Palace

Kind allotment holders at the Bishop’s Palace in Wells have formed a helpful routine.

Every week they leave a wheelbarrow of fresh vegetables for Sue Marland to collect for the Wells Foodbank.

“We are grateful to the growers as we want to put plenty of fresh produce in our food parcels,” said Sue.

The Foodbank also gets end of the day fresh food from Tesco and Waitrose in Wells as well as from Aldi in Shepton Mallet.

“We are looking to shop for Christmas earlier than usual, to ensure we have sufficient supplies for our clients throughout the season, but financial donations to the Foodbank have been diminishing of late,” said Sue.

If anyone would like to contribute financially, you can do so via the Wells Vineyard Christian Fellowship bank account: 31387170, sort code 40-46-06, reference Foodbank.

From January 2021 up to the end of September, the Foodbank has provided 60,120 meals.

