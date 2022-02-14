Free Landlords Evening

Posted: 14.02.22 at 15:18 by Stephen Palfrey



us on Facebook

An evening for local landlords is being held on the 17th March and is open to all existing and prospective landlords across Somerset.

Guest speakers include a local solicitor and other prominent experts who will provide an insight into the Private Rented Sector and details of forthcoming regulation and changes to the industry.

Topics will include proposals to increase energy performance ratings and remove Section 21 notices, fire and electrical safety and many other areas affecting landlords.

The event is being organised and hosted by Stephen Palfrey who runs a not for profit letting agents based in Mendip.

Stephen comments: “It is really important that landlords understand how they can operate to ensure they do not step outside the law.

As well as a significant increase in new and amended legislation in recent years, we anticipate further substantive changes in the next 2 to 3 years. We want to help landlords remain compliant which in turn helps reassure their tenants that they are renting from a reputable landlord.”

The event is free of charge and you can reserve your space or obtain more information by contacting Stephen on 01749 681 356 or emailing [email protected]

Like this article? Sign up to our weekly newsletter...

Sign Up

Upcoming Wells Event... CHAT 6: Randall Wright – Filming with Artists For March’s CHAT (Cedars Hall Art Talk), the award-winning filmmaker Randall Wright shows clips of his work and talks about the challenges of docume...



Event