Final few days of free parking at Mendip-owned car parks in Wells

Posted: 04.08.20 at 16:54 by Mendip District Council



us on Facebook

MDC Logo

Wells residents are being encouraged to make the most of the final few days of free parking at Mendip District Council-owned car parks.

Parking charges will recommence on Friday (August 7), but not for NHS and health and social care staff, and critical care volunteers.

Key health workers, who display permits provided by their NHS trust, will continue to park for free.

Tariffs will remain at 2019 levels and will not increase with inflation. Free evening parking in council car parks will continue, and parking also remains free in those areas across the district currently managed through road closures.

Those using car parks are encouraged to pay via the PayByPhone App, a touchless system where you can make instant payments using your own mobile phone.

Mendip suspended charges at its car parks across Frome, Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Street and Wells on March 26, to support communities and key workers during lockdown.

Cllr Nick Cottle, portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: "Free parking was a generous commitment we made to support the initial recovery stages of the local economy.

"We have lost revenue, but are adamant it was the right thing to do. As lockdown measures ease, and the district returns to work, it's time to reintroduce charging.

"However, our NHS staff, key health workers and volunteers, who display official permits, will continue to enjoy free parking."

For more information about parking at Mendip, plus exact car park locations, tariffs and number of spaces available contact Customer Services on 0300 303 8588.