Fair pay promise for council staff at Mendip

Mendip District Council will adopt the Real Living Wage from April 1.

The move means Mendip commits to paying its staff a minimum hourly wage of £9.50 for those aged 25 and over.

That is the suggested figure advocated by the Living Wage Foundation and is ahead of the statutory National Minimum Wage of £8.72 an hour.

The Living Wage Foundation rate is set annually. It is higher because these rates are independently assessed.

Wages are calculated according to what employees and their families need to meet the real cost of living, not just the Government minimum.

It is the only UK wage rate that is voluntarily paid by businesses who believe their staff deserve a wage which meets everyday expenditure, such as a the weekly shop, or a surprise trip to the dentist.

Many companies who have introduced the policy say they see improvements in staff motivation, productivity and attendance. They also note better quality services, a higher calibre staff, and easier recruitment and retention.

Cllr Barry O’Leary, deputy leader of the district council and portfolio holder for enterprise and finance, said: “This is about fairness and affording a decent quality of life.

"Fairness starts here. It’s a deliberate and clear commitment to our staff that we value their contributions to the work of this council.

“We know that introducing a Real Living Wage can have a positive impact on employees, their families and the wider local economy. Put simply, it’s the right thing to do.”

The council will next look to secure fair wage deals with its suppliers and contractors, to ensure those employees also follow suit and voluntarily adopt Real Living Wage rates.

