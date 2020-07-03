Enjoy Priddy Folk Festival with the roll of a dice as special crowdfunding campaign is set to launch

Posted: 03.07.20 at 15:59 by Tim Lethaby



The Snakes and Squeezeboxes game The exclusive Priddy Folk Festival badges

Priddy Folk Festival, like most other festivals this year, has had to bow to the inevitable consequences of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the festival is still active.

It has postponed this year’s event to the same weekend in 2021, and it continues to work towards making a safe and enjoyable event for all its visitors.

The volunteer-run festival was officially registered as a charity this year, and although it has lost some sunk costs this year and will incur extra expense next year, it is still going ahead.

The festival supports performance of folk music through the festival and works with the Blue School in Wells.

It also does lots of work to support organisations in the Priddy area. It is inviting people to help with this work by supporting its crowdfunding campaign being launched tomorrow (July 4).

Festival chairman Dean Collier said: “We want people to keep us in their hearts until we come back next year."

So for a limited time they are running a Crowdfunder campaign which offers rewards for donations such as exclusive Priddy Festival enamel mugs, badges and tote bags, or a raffle to win tickets.

However, they are most excited about the special Priddy Snakes and Squeezeboxes game designed for them by a regular festival artist Kate Griffin of the band Mishra.

Kate has designed a game that brings a flavour of the festival at the roll of a dice. As well as the ups and downs of having a “nice crepe”, or “burning your elbows on the bouncy castle” there is an extra dimension introduced by landing on random ceilidh squares or going to the session tent.

“We have had great fun trying this game out with my family spread all over the world by using Zoom,” said Dean.

The game is printed on cotton so that you can easily roll up the counters and dice, and take it anywhere.

The campaign is trying to raise funds to help with making next year’s festival safe. All the performers have promised to come back next year and the festival is putting together a video of music and messages from some of these artists to be released on the festival weekend.

All details are available on the festival website www.priddyfolk.org.

